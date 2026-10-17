Here's the Latest Update on Trump and the Russia-Ukraine War

President Donald Trump has implemented the Lindsey Graham Act to waive the previously imposed heavy sanctions on Russia as relations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky continue to devolve.

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Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order implementing the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 and used that authority to fully waive the duties and most of the sanctions provisions. The order sets the tariff increases up to 500%, then waives them, so as written no new duties take effect. It also waives sections 102(a), 102(d), 102(e), 103 through 111 and 117. Section 102(d) codifies existing Russia sanctions. The order says the existing sanctions under earlier executive orders still apply. The order does not list section 102(b), which legal experts describe as directing a review of specified persons and vessels and sanctions on those who meet criteria, such as senior Russian officials. The waivers have no end date and last until the president or secretary of state decides further action is appropriate. The order directs the U.S. Trade Representative to monitor Russian energy purchases and sanctions evasion and to report on anything that might call for action on the waivers. Source: https://t.co/ktl5wRNjJp — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 17, 2026

The new executive order only removes the newest round of sanctions set against the Russian state, and orders officials to monitor for attempts to evade other sanctions. Restrictions against Russian officials have not been waived.

The move comes shortly after tech giant Elon Musk reportedly suggested to Trump that Starlink speeds could be reduced within Ukraine. Both Trump and Musk have denied taking such action, suggesting that some Pentagon officials may have done so unilaterally.

Elon Musk proposed slowing down Starlink for Ukraine to President Trump, according to four sources familiar with the discussions who spoke to The Telegraph. One said Trump “agreed,” paving the way for the Pentagon to put speed limits on Starshield, the military version of Starlink that Ukraine uses to intercept jet powered drones and strike behind enemy lines. A European official and two Ukrainian sources confirmed that version to the paper. The report conflicts with public statements. Musk wrote on X Wednesday that “any limits on speed or usage” are “decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS.” Trump said Friday that neither he nor Musk was responsible. A senior U.S. official told AFP the president made no such request. Reuters reported Thursday, citing two U.S. officials and a Western official, that the order came from inside the White House and reached Pentagon leaders as a message that Starshield needed to be slowed. The Pentagon has not publicly explained the restrictions. Ukraine says the limit, about 100 mph (160 km/h), disrupted strike missions and the drones it uses to intercept Russia’s jet powered drones. Zelensky said Friday that Kyiv received signals from the White House that capabilities would be returned, but that speeds had not gone back to the previous limit. The limit came as Washington pressed Kyiv to stop striking Russian oil refineries in an effort to relieve strained supplies. Source: https://t.co/HG5D2uKz7k — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 17, 2026

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The growing rift between the nations is due to Ukrainian refusal to follow U.S. requests to cease strikes on Russian energy infrastructure amid soaring fuel prices. Reports indicate that U.S. officials demanded that the Ukrainians end the practice six separate times, going as far to threaten ending their intelligence sharing partnership, should the attacks not end. Those requests were only met with refusals, prompting Trump to seek an energy deal with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"I want to thank President Putin, to be honest with you," President Trump said on Friday after Russia agreed to provide the world with millions of tons of diesel fuel over the next several months in a bid to decrease skyrocketing global prices. https://t.co/CznwlWdQ5U https://t.co/PwBT1ZQUon — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 9, 2026

Ukrainian strategy has led to Trump calling for new leadership, claiming that Zelensky does not want the war with Russia to come to a close.

.@POTUS: "Zelensky is not a good guy for us to deal with... If they're going to end up with a settlement of some kind, they're not going to do it with him. He doesn't want to settle. He says he wants to settle, but he doesn't." https://t.co/jVbg0jRJg0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 16, 2026

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Donald Trump has called for Volodymyr Zelensky to be ousted, saying Ukraine needs a new leader who can end the war with Russia. “I suggest they get a new leader who can ‌make a deal.” 🔗: https://t.co/LZkDM9I8GA https://t.co/X23C7KtvSP — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 11, 2026

The war, which has devolved into tit or tat strikes on energy infrastructure, has been ongoing for more than four and a half years.

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