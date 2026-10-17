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Here's the Latest Update on Trump and the Russia-Ukraine War

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 17, 2026 10:00 AM
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Here's the Latest Update on Trump and the Russia-Ukraine War
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump has implemented the Lindsey Graham Act to waive the previously imposed heavy sanctions on Russia as relations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky continue to devolve.

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The new executive order only removes the newest round of sanctions set against the Russian state, and orders officials to monitor for attempts to evade other sanctions. Restrictions against Russian officials have not been waived.

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The move comes shortly after tech giant Elon Musk reportedly suggested to Trump that Starlink speeds could be reduced within Ukraine. Both Trump and Musk have denied taking such action, suggesting that some Pentagon officials may have done so unilaterally.

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The growing rift between the nations is due to Ukrainian refusal to follow U.S. requests to cease strikes on Russian energy infrastructure amid soaring fuel prices. Reports indicate that U.S. officials demanded that the Ukrainians end the practice six separate times, going as far to threaten ending their intelligence sharing partnership, should the attacks not end. Those requests were only met with refusals, prompting Trump to seek an energy deal with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian strategy has led to Trump calling for new leadership, claiming that Zelensky does not want the war with Russia to come to a close.

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The war, which has devolved into tit or tat strikes on energy infrastructure, has been ongoing for more than four and a half years.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | RUSSIA | UKRAINE | VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
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