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New Poll Puts Paxton Out in Front in Texas Senate Race

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 13, 2026 6:00 PM
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New Poll Puts Paxton Out in Front in Texas Senate Race
AP Photo/LM Otero and Eric Gay,File

One of the latest polls suggests that Republican Ken Paxton may be moving the needle on his Democrat opponent James Talarico, with the new result showing that he is narrowly running ahead of the competition.

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The poll from Quantus Insights has given Paxton a half-point edge over Talarico. Looking deeper, the data shows that 87 percent of Republicans have committed to voting for Paxton, with 7 percent throwing in for Talarico. Should the remaining 8 percent move toward Paxton, the edge could grow larger.

Geographically, the suburban and rural voters are where Paxton is shining, with Paxton taking a point boost over Talarico in suburban Texas and a 34-point leap in the rural areas.

The news gets even better for Paxton when considering that the sample was just +10 for Trump in 2024 when he won the state by nearly 14 points. Still, undecideds and third-party voters are currently making up more than 6 percent of the electorate.

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With just one week remaining until early voting opens in Texas, Paxton’s path to victory is becoming clearer.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | KEN PAXTON | POLLING | TEXAS
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