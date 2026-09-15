James Talarico Thinks His Own Campaign Signs Are Racist

Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico, who has a lengthy history of condemning white people as racist, apparently believes that his own campaign signs have racist implications.

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Social media posts on both X and Facebook from 2020, following the death of George Floyd, revealed that the candidate found black and white political signs to be “nefarious” and that “they’re designed to make us afraid.”

These black and white signs with giant letters are designed to suggest something nefarious, something dangerous. They’re designed to make us afraid.



But we don’t have time to be afraid. Lives are at stake. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) October 12, 2020

“These black and white signs with giant letters are designed to suggest something nefarious, something dangerous,” Talarico wrote on social media. “They’re designed to make us afraid.”

Similarly to Beto O’Rourke in 2018, Talarico himself has adopted black and white campaign signs for his Senate bid. He’s even made public appearances behind those signs at campaign stops around the state.

I live in a rural Texas county that 86% voted for Trump in the last election. It’s what most would call MAGA country. We are also in the crossfire of the Data Center debate, with 8 planned hyper scales and they are very unpopular. I have seen more Talarico signs go up in my… pic.twitter.com/k6h7WP7lQk — Jill Anthony (@JillSAnthony) August 31, 2026

Just moments after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took the stage Tuesday night in Allen, a woman carrying a James Talarico campaign sign was escorted through the crowd, briefly interrupting the event before it continue.



Follow @TX3DNews

#txlege pic.twitter.com/CBHbfcneRi — TX3DNews (@TX3DNews) August 5, 2026

Talarico’s fit regarding black and white signs, which he appears to have tried to walk back along with his support for progressive policies, came after his political opponents exposed his support for the defunding of police departments.

In June of 2020, Talarico donated to the progressive Austin Justice Coalition, which publicly called for the defunding of the city’s law enforcement agency. That same month, the organization released a promotional video encouraging viewers to imagine a world without police or prisons. The messaging followed that of what Talarico would promote in 2022, in which he advocated for policies to “make prisons obsolete.”

Talarico would also accuse law enforcement of “over-policing communities of color” since the American founding and claimed that mass incarceration was the root cause of “police violence against communities of color.” He would also claim that the GOP’s tough-on-crime approach was a move to “scare white people to win an election” and a “time-honored tradition in the Republican Party.” That approach was something that Talarico claimed that Texas “had to move away from” in another interview.

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Talarico claimed that his political opponents who attacked him for his anti-law enforcement ideology were “fearmongering” and pushing “division, lies, and fear,” the same tactic as today when criticized for his hyper-progressive stances.

Talarico will take on Republican candidate Ken Paxton for control of the Texas Senate seat in just 49 days.

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