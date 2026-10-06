Dead Felons Can Now Vote in Virginia, Thanks to Gov. Spanberger

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger came up with a creative way to trick-or-treat voters by sending voting rights restoration letters to dead felons.

Democrats have a long and storied history of courting dead voters — but this one takes the cake. Or candy corn, or whatever.

Advertisement

From Fox News:

Deceased Virginians with felony convictions are reportedly among those receiving voting-rights restoration letters under Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who announced in July that she had restored voting rights to 66,000 people with felony convictions. The notices come as Virginia separately implements a federal court ruling that sharply narrowed which felony convictions can trigger disenfranchisement, while voters this fall will decide whether to amend the state constitution to automatically restore voting rights upon release from incarceration. "I've been a lawyer for 27 years and in every minute of my career, when you were convicted of a felony, you lose your voting rights. The way you get those back is you have to petition the governor and then the governor can review your case and determine whether the civil rights of a convicted felon should be restored," Virginia Beach attorney Tim Anderson told Fox News Digital on Monday. Anderson, who shared posts showing letters from Spanberger and her administration sent to families of deceased recipients, said the situation is "one or the other" — either Richmond is not vetting who receives the restoration notifications or its vetting is not thorough enough to catch deceased recipients. "The order specifically says that they've reviewed [each] case individually, right?" He noted that Virginia has online voter registration and questioned whether an unscrupulous relative who received one of the notifications might try to register their dead relative to vote. "These dead people clearly aren't petitioning the governor to get their civil liberties back... they're restoring every single felon's civil disabilities without anybody even asking. And that's concerning, especially when they're dead."

Virginia resident Howard Skip Lambert posted the notice he received on Facebook that was addressed to his deceased daughter.

Reporting the most blatant attempt by Virginia's Governor Spanberger to put the thumb on the scale of the mid term election! My daughter died two years ago. She had been a convicted felon and per the law in Virginia she had lost her right to vote. Today (September 24, 2026) in the mail she received an “Official Order" from Governor Spanberger restoring her right to vote in the midterms. Along with letter was directive of how to register to vote - "As a reminder, all Virginians must be registered to vote in order to cast a ballot. You may register to vote online at https/vote.elections.virginia.gov/Voter Information or by scanning the QR Code. (QR code provided) Interestingly this letter just arrived as Virginia early voting begins. Yet, the provided "official order" is dated July 1, 2026 AND the cover letter is dated two months latter on AUGUST 31, 2026 and it was just mailed and received TODAY devised to have MAXIMUM impact in the midterm elections immediately as our early voting starts. Just because cash doesn't change hands doesn't mean the Governor isn't trying to buy votes!

Advertisement





At best, this is a clear case of gross incompetence. Spanberger’s administration didn’t bother to properly check the status of those set to have their voting rights restored.

But at worst, it’s just as Lambert says: a brazen attempt to buy votes just before a critical midterm election.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.