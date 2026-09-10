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Resurfaced: James Talarico Visted a Mosque After 9/11 Out of 'Solidarity'

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 10, 2026 4:45 PM
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Resurfaced: James Talarico Visted a Mosque After 9/11 Out of 'Solidarity'
AP Photo/LM Otero

In an unearthed article, Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico revealed that he visited a mosque following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Talarico revealed the news in a profile piece published by Texas Monthly in January of this year, saying that the visit was a “solidarity thing” following growing “vitriol and distrust” of the Muslim community in the United States. Talarico's mother, who is deeply involved in Democrat politics in Texas and holds a joint bank account with her son, led the trip and brought along Talarico's sister and two best friends.

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Since that fateful trip, Islam has become a centerpiece in Talarico’s faith and political life. In 2021, Talarico filed a bill to allow Imams to perform weddings in the state of Texas. One year later, an Imam was invited to deliver a sermon at Talarico’s notorious St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. The church, which is considered to be extremely politically-active, is credited as the place where he learned to "see politics as a way of loving your neighbor."

St. Andrews has had a strong partnership with Texas Muslims, with the church holding an annual Iftar meal during Ramadan. Content uploaded to social media by St. Andrews shows that the practice dates back until at least 2016. St. Andrews has likewise partnered with radical Islamic groups like CAIR, which was designated as a terror organization by Gov. Greg Abbott, on multiple occasions.

In a January 2026 letter to Texas Muslims, Talarico told believers of the Islamic faith that “America is not a Christian nation” while bragging about his attempts to prevent the Christian faith from appearing in Texas schools.

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Talarico, who is noted for describing himself as a Christian who hates Christianity, has likewise credited Islamic thinkers as an inspiration for his faith.

Talarico will attempt to defeat Republican nominee Ken Paxton for control of the Texas Senate seat in the midterm elections, just 54 days away.

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News Topics 9/11 | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISLAM | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS
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