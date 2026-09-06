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Trump Just Made These Liberal Outlets Look Stupid

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 06, 2026 12:00 PM
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Trump Just Made These Liberal Outlets Look Stupid
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The news is out about a massive spending drop from President Donald Trump’s personal PAC into the Texas Senate race, proving two anonymously sourced stories published liberal outlets wrong at once.

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The Washington Post and MS Now simultaneously claimed that “it’s too late to fully deploy” Trump’s vast amounts of campaign cash ahead of the midterms, and that Trump would be focusing on funding North Carolina Senate candidate Mike Whatley’s campaign while Elon Musk funded Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

Shortly after the leftist newsrooms ran with their shoddy reporting, Trump’s PAC announced that they would be spending $10 million in ads to boost Paxton in their first tranche alone.

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With the Labor Day campaign blitz around the corner, that spending is only expected to increase as Republicans look to use their massive cash advantage to elevate messaging. Those funds, as well as the massive midterm convention hosted in Dallas, Texas, could give Paxton the edge over James Talarico in the razor-thin recent polls.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | KEN PAXTON | SENATE | TEXAS
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