Trump Just Made These Liberal Outlets Look Stupid

The news is out about a massive spending drop from President Donald Trump’s personal PAC into the Texas Senate race, proving two anonymously sourced stories published liberal outlets wrong at once.

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I know this is shocking, but it turns out "Republican strategists" who talk to The Washington Post are out of the loop... https://t.co/xaP9zK8C7s pic.twitter.com/jQCR9JRiiX — Alex Pfeiffer (@AlexPfeiffer) September 5, 2026

New --> MAGA Inc. & Elon have established an arrangment to spend big on 2 Senate races to start.



1) MAGA Inc. to aid Whatley with sizable $$ in North Carolina.

2) America PAC to handle most of spending in Texas for Paxton.

W/ @alivitali & @mychaelschnell:https://t.co/LvNtHxm9Rf — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) September 4, 2026

The Washington Post and MS Now simultaneously claimed that “it’s too late to fully deploy” Trump’s vast amounts of campaign cash ahead of the midterms, and that Trump would be focusing on funding North Carolina Senate candidate Mike Whatley’s campaign while Elon Musk funded Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

Virtually everything about this story is made up. https://t.co/z5WVExbq4S — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) September 4, 2026

Shortly after the leftist newsrooms ran with their shoddy reporting, Trump’s PAC announced that they would be spending $10 million in ads to boost Paxton in their first tranche alone.

NEW —



The much-awaited MAGA Inc spending is here.



First $10 million just got recorded, in Texas.



For TV and digital ads to help Paxton. pic.twitter.com/hj8FKn8vEM — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) September 5, 2026

🚨Just in: President Trump’s MAGA, Inc. PAC has officially started its support for Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) with a $10 million ad buy in the 2026 Texas Senate Race



Here is the 1st campaign ad👇 pic.twitter.com/kb18rtGPoN — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) September 5, 2026

With the Labor Day campaign blitz around the corner, that spending is only expected to increase as Republicans look to use their massive cash advantage to elevate messaging. Those funds, as well as the massive midterm convention hosted in Dallas, Texas, could give Paxton the edge over James Talarico in the razor-thin recent polls.

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