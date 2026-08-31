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American Airlines Is Providing a Huge Benefit to Trump Accounts

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 31, 2026 7:30 PM
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American Airlines Is Providing a Huge Benefit to Trump Accounts
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

American Airlines has become the most recent company to announce that it will match Trump account contributions for their employees.

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American Airlines says that it will provide an additional $1,000 to match that of the federal government’s contribution. The move means that over 50 companies nationwide have now created benefit programs for children of their employees through Trump accounts.

“At American Airlines, our purpose is to care for people on life’s journey, and that includes helping our team members build a strong financial future for themselves and their families,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom told CNBC regarding the announcement.

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Data released from the Treasury Department shows that over 1.4 million individual Trump accounts have been created in 2026, providing the American youth a huge opportunity to fund college expenses, prepare for retirement, or save for their first home.

Children born between 2025 and 2028 are eligible to receive $1,000, but all children under 18 are eligible to receive some benefits. Family, friends, or employers are able to contribute a maximum of $5,000 annually.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | ECONOMY
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