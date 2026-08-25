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Obama-Appointed Judge Stifles Trump's Election Integrity Efforts Shortly Following SCOTUS Ruling

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 25, 2026 8:00 PM
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Obama-Appointed Judge Stifles Trump's Election Integrity Efforts Shortly Following SCOTUS Ruling
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, who was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2014, has ruled that the United States Postal Service violated a nationwide injunction prohibiting the implementation of President Donald Trump’s executive order on mail-in ballots. The decision comes one day after the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to move forward with implementing the order.

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Talwani said that the agency had “feigned complete compliance” with the injunction while simultaneously moving forward to finalize a rule to only deliver ballots to individuals whose names appear on lists of valid voters from each state and other election security measures.

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Talwani imposed no remedy other than identifying the alleged violation.

Last night, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could go forward with efforts to place restrictions on mail-in ballots, lifting an injunction involving Democrat states handed down by Talwani in one of her two rulings on the executive order, saying that the ruling was issued prematurely. The injunction that remains in place, which involves non-profit groups nationwide, has barred the Trump administration from implementing Section 3 of the executive order.

The recent decision is assumed to face yet another challenge that will be brought before the Supreme Court.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | JUDGES | SUPREME COURT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | VOTER ID
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