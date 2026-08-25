Obama-Appointed Judge Stifles Trump's Election Integrity Efforts Shortly Following SCOTUS Ruling

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, who was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2014, has ruled that the United States Postal Service violated a nationwide injunction prohibiting the implementation of President Donald Trump’s executive order on mail-in ballots. The decision comes one day after the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to move forward with implementing the order.

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🚨 Judge Indira Talwani ruled that the USPS violated her nationwide injunction against President Trump’s election executive order by finalizing mail-ballot rules while the order was blocked, accusing the government of having “feigned complete compliance.” pic.twitter.com/m0VcozdCkM — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) August 25, 2026

After the Supreme Court ruled saying they there is no standing to sue over executive orders before final rules are issued, Judge Talwani rules that USPS violated an injunction. No remedy. Very weird, somewhat ornery. I'm concerned there is an appearance of bias pic.twitter.com/hXHjWWnyi3 — Eric W. (@EWess92) August 25, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP SHE’S GOING ROGUE.



Leftist Judge Indira Talwani spits in the face of the Supreme Court and just ruled that Trump’s U.S. Postal Service has hereby VIOLATED her block on the mail-in ballot security rules



She’s going off, aggressively accusing Trump’s team of… pic.twitter.com/3w59OMaVyT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 25, 2026

Talwani said that the agency had “feigned complete compliance” with the injunction while simultaneously moving forward to finalize a rule to only deliver ballots to individuals whose names appear on lists of valid voters from each state and other election security measures.

Talwani imposed no remedy other than identifying the alleged violation.

Last night, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could go forward with efforts to place restrictions on mail-in ballots, lifting an injunction involving Democrat states handed down by Talwani in one of her two rulings on the executive order, saying that the ruling was issued prematurely. The injunction that remains in place, which involves non-profit groups nationwide, has barred the Trump administration from implementing Section 3 of the executive order.

The recent decision is assumed to face yet another challenge that will be brought before the Supreme Court.

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