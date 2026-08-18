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New Crime Statistics Show That America Has Never Been Safer Than Under Trump's Leadership

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 18, 2026 9:30 PM
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New Crime Statistics Show That America Has Never Been Safer Than Under Trump's Leadership
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Under the leadership of the Trump administration, the FBI has announced that violent crime has had the largest drop in recorded history in 2025.

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According to data released by the FBI, the violent crime rate in the United States dropped by nearly 10 percent last year. That marks the largest drop since the agency began recording the statistic in 1936.

The FBI has noted that murders and non-negligent manslaughter offenses have plummeted by a staggering 18.1 percent, recorded rapes were down by 7.6 percent, aggravated assault had dropped by 7.2 percent, and that robberies were slashed by 18.5 percent.

The agency further explained that the murder rate is tied with the lowest murder rates in U.S. history, levels last recorded 70 years ago in 1955 and 1956.

The Trump administration has emphasized tough-on-crime policies throughout the term, through moves like the mass deportation of illegal aliens and the use of the National Guard in crime-ridden Democrat cities like Washington, D.C..

Other achievements include the capture of nine of the 10 FBI’s most wanted fugitives, a 90 percent increase in violent crime arrests, and the recovery of more than 11,000 child victims.

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“President Trump backed law enforcement, empowered the FBI to hunt predators instead of political targets, and rejected the failed Democrat lunacy that left communities reeling,” the White House said in a statement. “The results are clear: fewer murders, fewer victims, and safer streets.”

Meanwhile, Democrats are increasingly supporting policies that promote the defunding of police, the abolition of prisons, and amnesty for illegal aliens as Democratic Socialists gain control over the party apparatus.

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News Topics CRIME | FBI | ILLEGAL ALIEN | LAW AND ORDER | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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