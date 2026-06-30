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Tipsheet

Rep. Andy Ogles Has the Answer to the Birthright Citizenship Crisis

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 30, 2026 9:00 PM
Rep. Andy Ogles Has the Answer to the Birthright Citizenship Crisis
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

Congressional Republicans have gone on offense in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship. The latest effort to reinstate the popular presidential initiative comes from Rep. Andy Ogles and the Anchors Away Act.

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The bill would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to prohibit the admission into the United States of pregnant women who are seeking to give birth to their child for the purpose of acquiring citizenship. The announcement was met with resounding support from conservatives.

“Today, the Supreme Court cheapened the most valuable thing on planet Earth: U.S. citizenship,” Ogles told Townhall. “Not only is birthright citizenship clearly not in the U.S. Constitution, but this broken system has allowed foreign nationals to take advantage of our country, our benefits, and our generosity. These foreigners have embedded themselves into our society and are being trained by foreign governments to corrupt our culture,”

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“I refuse to let these anchor babies colonize our country. Save our sovereignty. Anchors away!” Ogles added.

Ogles’ new bill is one of a few being pushed by the most conservative members of Congress. Sen. Eric Schmitt announced a similar bill and stated that he would begin pursuing an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to put the issue of citizenship to rest.

President Trump has instructed Congress to act quickly to codify the now-defeated order into law.

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