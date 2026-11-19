The Freedom of the Press Foundation and The Intercept on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Pentagon after it failed to respond to records requests seeking details about an alleged internal blacklist of journalists who ask unwelcome questions.

Advertisement

The dispute traces back to a July exchange in which Intercept reporter Nick Turse questioned U.S. Central Command about Iranian attacks on American bases across the Middle East, according to The Free Speech Center.

A new lawsuit seeks to compel the Department of Defense to release information about an alleged blacklist of reporters covering the Pentagon. In a suit filed on Nov. 16, the Freedom of the Press Foundation and the Intercept are asking a federal court to order the release of information concerning a policy barring department engagement with specific reporters. In a statement, the Freedom of the Press Foundation pointed to a July exchange with a reporter as evidence of a list of journalists disfavored by the Department of Defense. “Intercept reporter Nick Turse posed several questions to U.S. Central Command about Iranian attacks on U.S. bases across the Middle East. He was told by CENTCOM staff that if his inquiries on the topic did not stop, he would be put on an existing, internal “list of people to disregard.” A U.S. official later told Turse that the DOD ‘had a standing order not to engage’ with him,” according to the statement. The plaintiffs say they filed Freedom of Information requests, but that the Department of Defense has been unresponsive.

The Pentagon is being sued over an alleged secret "blacklist" of journalists and news outlets that U.S. Central Command refuses to engage with. The Freedom of the Press Foundation and The Intercept filed the lawsuit Monday, accusing the Pentagon of unlawfully withholding records after both organizations submitted FOIA requests in August seeking documents related to the alleged list. Those requests have gone unanswered, according to the suit. Full story here https://t.co/z1U92FKubn — Fox News Flash (@FoxNews_Flash) November 18, 2026

Turse said in a press release that "A journalist blacklist is fundamentally un-American," and that "Central Command wants to keep the sordid details of its wars — from civilian casualties in Iran and Yemen to U.S. military casualties across the Middle East — under wraps. They need to come clean to the American people. We have to hold them accountable."

The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation are suing the Pentagon over an alleged internal blacklist of journalists and news outlets. The lawsuit follows claims that a U.S. Central Command official warned Intercept reporter Nick Turse he could be placed on a list of reporters to disregard if he continued asking questions about Iranian attacks on U.S. military bases. The groups say the Pentagon failed to respond to their records requests, while CENTCOM has disputed Turse’s account of the exchange. — PredictableShow (@PredictableShow) November 18, 2026

Advertisement

Lauren Harper, who works with the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said the issue is bigger than Turse’s situation. "The military doesn't get to decide which reporters it speaks to or ignores, especially when it's engaged in legally questionable military actions and the human cost is at its highest," she said in another press release.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.