John Bolton Begs for Lenient Sentence After Pleading Guilty to Mishandling Classified Documents

Former national security advisor John Bolton is begging the court for leniency after pleading guilty to mishandling classified documents.

Federal prosecutors are seeking five years in prison for Bolton. Bolton’s attorneys are asking for probation.

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Bolton’s attorneys argued, “For five decades John Bolton has lived an exemplary life—one dedicated to public service, family, honor, and love of country.”

They added, “After a lifetime of illustrious service and good works, Ambassador Bolton should never have to fear he will die in prison.”

On the other side, prosecutors said, “The only conceivable explanation for Mr. Bolton’s brazen conduct is that he thought he was above the law.”

They further stated that Bolton’s sentence “should send the message that senior federal officials like him are not above the law; they must follow the same rules, regulations, and laws, as everyone else.”

ANALYSIS: BOLTON LEGAL TEAM SENTENCING MEMO - PROBATION NOT JAIL TIME -62 page memo argues, 'Ambassador Bolton @AmbJohnBolton should never have to fear he will die in prison' +135 Letters of Support - 'Bolton has accepted responsibility for his conduct and worked cooperatively with DOJ, the FBI and the Intelligence Community..' - Bolton's four decades of government service including UN Ambassador and National Security Adviser ARGUES DOUBLE STANDARD: Bolton legal team memo CITES similar high profile cases that resulted in probation - Former Bill Clinton National Security Adviser Sandy Berger was 'sentenced to 2 years’ probation, 100 hours of community service, and a $50,000 fine - Berger unlawfully retained and removed 'highly classified documents (related to the 9/11 Commission's investigation of al Qaeda) from the National Archives and deliberately destroying some of them... - 'In the case of former CIA Director David Petraeus, the court imposed a sentence of 2 years’ probation and $100,000 fine for providing classified military information to a biographer with whom he was having an affair....' - Bolton legal team says Berger and Petraeus cases establish a precedent and argue for leniency in the former National Security Adviser's case CITE MITIGATING FACTORS: - Bolton diaries 'reflect his effort to create a clear records for history, not an effort to subvert U.S. National Security' - 'Bolton did not disseminate National Defense Information to the public at large, the press, or a foreign adversary...' - Federal Bureau of Prisons 'cannot adequately protect Ambassador Bolton from the real, ongoing assassination threats by Iran and its proxies' BOLTON LEGAL TEAM BOTTOM LINE: - 'A probationary sentence would allow Ambassador Bolton to continue to serve the nation he loves, and that he has fought to defend and protect his entire life, while ensuring he is punished, but “not greater than necessary.” ' TIMING: In June, John Bolton pleaded guilt to one count of willfully retaining national defense/classified information. This resolved an 18-count indictment. Bolton had shared diary like notes with family members via email and secure APPs in preparation for his bestselling memoir, 'The Room Where It Happened' about his experience in the Trump White House. Bolton's email was later hacked. Fine: $2.25 million (half due within five days of sentencing; the balance within 90 days). Bolton's sentencing is scheduled for early December. NOTE: Separate Post Analyzes the Justice Department's Sentencing Recommendation For Prison Full Bolton Legal Team Memo After The Jump: — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) November 2, 2026

The plea came after diary entries Bolton kept about his work in the White House under President Donald Trump’s first term. The writings contained classified information. Bolton sent some of the entries to two family members who were not cleared to view them.

A hacker believed to be aligned with Iran targeted Bolton’s personal email address. Bolton did not inform investigators that his email account held sensitive Defense Department information.

Bolton’s plea resolved an 18-count indictment and capped any prison term at 60 months. He will also face a $2.25 million fine and forfeit his retirement pay under the deal.

What is ironic about Bolton’s situation is that he was one of the chief critics going after Trump when Democrats sought to charge him for a similar offense. He appeared multiple times on various media outlets railing against the president for having supposedly committed a grave crime.

Yet, he was the one mishandling classified documents the whole time.

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