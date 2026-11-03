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John Bolton Begs for Lenient Sentence After Pleading Guilty to Mishandling Classified Documents

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 03, 2026 1:00 PM
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John Bolton Begs for Lenient Sentence After Pleading Guilty to Mishandling Classified Documents
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Former national security advisor John Bolton is begging the court for leniency after pleading guilty to mishandling classified documents.

Federal prosecutors are seeking five years in prison for Bolton. Bolton’s attorneys are asking for probation.

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Bolton’s attorneys argued, “For five decades John Bolton has lived an exemplary life—one dedicated to public service, family, honor, and love of country.”

They added, “After a lifetime of illustrious service and good works, Ambassador Bolton should never have to fear he will die in prison.”

On the other side, prosecutors said, “The only conceivable explanation for Mr. Bolton’s brazen conduct is that he thought he was above the law.”

They further stated that Bolton’s sentence “should send the message that senior federal officials like him are not above the law; they must follow the same rules, regulations, and laws, as everyone else.”

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The plea came after diary entries Bolton kept about his work in the White House under President Donald Trump’s first term. The writings contained classified information. Bolton sent some of the entries to two family members who were not cleared to view them.

A hacker believed to be aligned with Iran targeted Bolton’s personal email address. Bolton did not inform investigators that his email account held sensitive Defense Department information.

Bolton’s plea resolved an 18-count indictment and capped any prison term at 60 months. He will also face a $2.25 million fine and forfeit his retirement pay under the deal.

What is ironic about Bolton’s situation is that he was one of the chief critics going after Trump when Democrats sought to charge him for a similar offense. He appeared multiple times on various media outlets railing against the president for having supposedly committed a grave crime.

Yet, he was the one mishandling classified documents the whole time.

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News Topics DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | FBI | NATIONAL SECURITY
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