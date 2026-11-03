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Here We Go Again: Fake Texts Hit Fulton County Voters on Election Day

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 03, 2026 2:34 PM
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Here We Go Again: Fake Texts Hit Fulton County Voters on Election Day
Poll workers stand outside despite rainy weather on the first day of early voting in Minnesota at the Elections & Voter Services building, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Voters in Fulton County, Georgia, reported receiving text messages on Election Day claiming their polling places had changed.

Fulton County says it did not send the messages.

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The messages confused some voters, according to USA Today. There is no indication of how many people received the false text messages.

This is one of several hiccups Fulton County has experienced in these midterm elections.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters that about 1,000 ballots from early voting in Fulton will need to be rescanned due to equipment failure. A voter using a wheelchair accidentally rolled over a scanner’s power cable in October, which caused it to shut down.

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The outcome of Georgia’s elections could easily come down to Fulton County, where Atlanta is located.

If neither Senate candidate tops 50 percent of the vote, the race will go to a December 1 runoff election.

Fulton County has faced several challenges when it comes to processing ballots across multiple election cycles. During the 2020 presidential election, a “plumbing incident” briefly delayed the counting of Fulton County absentee ballots at State Farm Arena.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | GEORGIA | SENATE | VOTER ID
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