Here We Go Again: Fake Texts Hit Fulton County Voters on Election Day

Voters in Fulton County, Georgia, reported receiving text messages on Election Day claiming their polling places had changed.

Fulton County says it did not send the messages.

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Some Fulton County voters have reported receiving text messages regarding polling place changes. These text messages were not sent by Fulton County. Voters should verify their polling place on the Georgia My Voter page or call 404-612-7020. https://t.co/ngAHgYA6eR — FultonCountyGeorgia (@FultonInfo) November 3, 2026

The messages confused some voters, according to USA Today. There is no indication of how many people received the false text messages.

This is one of several hiccups Fulton County has experienced in these midterm elections.

Some voters in Fulton County, Georgia, reported receiving text messages about changes to polling places, according to local government officials. “These text messages were not sent by Fulton County,” the county warned in a Facebook post. Be skeptical of any attempts to change your voting plans on Election Day. Sometimes polling places change — in Florida, for example, flooding has forced polling place relocations. But verify that any messages you see about changes to voting procedures came from official sources such as election administrators’ websites or trusted news sites. https://t.co/tepomZhxm4 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) November 3, 2026

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters that about 1,000 ballots from early voting in Fulton will need to be rescanned due to equipment failure. A voter using a wheelchair accidentally rolled over a scanner’s power cable in October, which caused it to shut down.

No other community is targeted like this to suppress votes. Fulton County voters have reported receiving text messages regarding polling place changes. These text messages were not sent by Fulton County. Fulton has the largest number of Black residents of any county in Georgia. https://t.co/Ccnucjb2sc — Fly Sistah 🪷 (@Fly_Sistah) November 3, 2026

The outcome of Georgia’s elections could easily come down to Fulton County, where Atlanta is located.

If neither Senate candidate tops 50 percent of the vote, the race will go to a December 1 runoff election.

Fulton County has faced several challenges when it comes to processing ballots across multiple election cycles. During the 2020 presidential election, a “plumbing incident” briefly delayed the counting of Fulton County absentee ballots at State Farm Arena.

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