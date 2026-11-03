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Democrats Just Flipped This Seat in Pennsylvania

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 03, 2026 9:59 PM
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Democrats Just Flipped This Seat in Pennsylvania
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, the Democrat running to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, won her election on Tuesday.

She defeated incumbent Rep. Rob Bresnahan by close to 20 percentage points.

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Bresnahan flipped the seat in 2024, defeating then-Rep. Matt Cartwright 50.7 percent to 49.1 percent, while President Donald Trump carried the district 53.8 percent to 45.4 percent, according to Ballotpedia News

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti was first elected. She ran as an independent in 2019 after the incumbent mayor resigned before pleading guilty to federal corruption charges.

Cognetti cruised through the Democrat primary without opposition, as did Bresnahan.

Stock trading became a central issue in this race. Bresnahan executed 650 trades between January 2025 and February 2026 after saying he supported a ban on lawmakers trading stocks. "Public office should not be seen as a lifelong career, but as a service to your community and country," he said.

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The candidate also reported dozens of trades around Trump's Liberation Day tariff announcement, and sold up to $130,000 in four Medicaid managed-care companies before voting for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Bresnahan defended himself, saying his financial adviser made those transactions. He said he has since stopped trading, and in May 2025 he introduced a House stock-trading ban.

Cook Political Report, DDHQ/The Hill, Inside Elections and Sabato's Crystal Ball rated the race a toss-up as of August 4, 2026.

Cognetti raised $2.48 million in the third quarter to Bresnahan's just under $965,000, and $7.09 million in the cycle to his $6.29 million, according to The Center Square.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | PENNSYLVANIA
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