Here's the Moment FBI Agents Swooped in on Eric Swalwell at the San Francisco Airport

On August 20, the FBI confronted former Rep. Eric Swalwell at the San Francisco Airport (SFO), seizing his phone, laptop, and other electronics. We also learned the FBI searched his Washington, D.C., residence.

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This was all part of a sexual misconduct probe, a scandal which not only ended Swalwell's time in Congress but his hopes of being California's next governor, too.

As our Matt Vespa reported, there are reports that the seizure of Swalwell's devices is related to alleged pressure tactics he used, suggesting the FBI may suspect Swalwell used his official role to silence the women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Now the footage of the FBI swarming Swalwell at SFO has been released.

🚨 THE FOOTAGE IS OUT.



Eric Swalwell hops off a plane at SFO… FBI agents swarm him. Phone. Laptop. Gone.



Hat pulled down. Hoodie on. Still didn’t slip the feds.



He spent years screaming “LOCK HIM UP” at everyone else. Now the warrant’s in HIS name. pic.twitter.com/Z0Pb0kUSaw — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 1, 2026

You can see Swalwell and his wife pulled aside by agents, who then escort him up an escalator and through the airport to a room.

Here's more:

Former Rep. Eric Swalwell was surrounded by FBI agents at San Francisco International Airport as he deboarded a plane, leading to the seizure of his cellphone and laptop as part of a federal criminal investigation, newly obtained video shows. The California Post exclusively obtained surveillance footage of the Aug. 15 encounter, providing the first look at the dramatic airport search that unfolded after Swalwell arrived in California. The footage shows Swalwell — dressed incognito in a hat, black sweatshirt and sneakers — speaking with several agents at his flight gate as travelers pass nearby. The former Democratic congressman appears calm and cooperative throughout the encounter.

Some wondered if Swalwell's get-up was to hide from authorities.

He was definitely trying to hide. Hoodie and a hat. Probably sunglasses inside too. — Brandon Rice (@WealthG5924) September 1, 2026

It didn't work, if that was the case.

You cannot permanently erase anything from your phone. You can delete stuff but nothing is erased. Everything from feleted calls, dms to videos can be retreived https://t.co/bCsD7uhKfN — TradersApprentice (@Trader4lyf) September 1, 2026

Your digital footprint is forever.

The allegations come from four different women, including a former staffer. She accused Swalwell of raping her in 2019, when she was too intoxicated to consent to sex. Another woman accused him of "drugging, choking, and raping" her in 2018. Two other women allege Swalwell sent them unsolicited images of his genitals.

Throughout this, Swalwell has denied wrongdoing. In April, Swalwell ended his gubernatorial campaign and resigned from Congress, and the New York Post reported that Swalwell's lawyers sent letters to his accusers, warning them he could sue for defamation.

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