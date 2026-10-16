Kristi Noem Out As Shield of the Americas' Special Envoy

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is no longer President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Shield of the Americas program.

The State Department announced on Thursday that while she is no longer the special envoy, she is still involved with the initiative, according to The Hill.

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Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is no longer serving as the Trump administration's special envoy for the Shield of the Americas initiative, a State Department official said Thursday, though she remains involved in the administration's efforts to coordinate security cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. "Kristi Noem's envoy status expired last month and she is no longer in the role," a State Department official told CBS News Thursday. "She is now a senior advisor to Deputy Secretary Landau and continues to work on the Shield of the Americas portfolio." The Shield of the Americas is a coalition made up of the United States and several Caribbean and Latin American countries established by the Trump administration earlier this year to cooperate on economic matters, anti-cartel enforcement and other issues. Noem's envoy designation expired just before the United Nations General Assembly last month in New York, where she continued participating in diplomatic meetings connected to the initiative. On Sept. 22, she met with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, whose government publicly identified her as the special envoy for the Shield of the Americas. She also attended a gathering of Shield of the Americas leaders hosted by President Trump, where he publicly acknowledged her work. "I want to thank Kristi Noem for doing a really terrific job," Mr. Trump said during his remarks. Noem was appointed special envoy for the Shield of the Americas in March, after she was removed as homeland security secretary amid mounting scrutiny of her management of the department and the influence of her adviser, Corey Lewandowski.

Sometimes…behind the scenes is where the real work gets done. Grateful for the brave leaders in the western hemisphere who partner with us at the Shield of the Americas to bring safety and prosperity to all of us. https://t.co/Y66rC2wJHd — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) October 8, 2026

The Shield of the Americas is a U.S.-led coalition of the United States and partner nations across Latin America and the Caribbean that was established in March 2026 under President Donald Trump to counter drug trafficking, transnational criminal organizations, illegal migration and other threats in the Western Hemisphere through intelligence sharing, law-enforcement coordination and military cooperation.

Met with President Keiko Fujimori in Lima to welcome Peru's entry into the Shield of the Americas and discuss security and investment cooperation for the shared economic prosperity of our countries. https://t.co/P3ZQ2s1UVy — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 10, 2026

The Trump administration created the initiative after a Joint Security Declaration signed by the U.S. and 16 other governments.

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Noem was appointed special envoy earlier this year and served as the administration’s liaison. She coordinated with regional leaders on security and enforcement efforts to combat drug traffickers.

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