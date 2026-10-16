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Former Police Officer Amber Guyger Released on Parole After Fatal Shooting

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 16, 2026 4:45 PM
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Former Police Officer Amber Guyger Released on Parole After Fatal Shooting
Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File

Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her neighbor Botham Jean, has been released on parole after serving seven years of a ten-year sentence.

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The case ignited one of several national conversations about law enforcement and systemic racism, as Guyger was a white officer who fatally shot a black man.

From NBC News:

Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer who fatally shot a Black neighbor after mistakenly entering his apartment in 2018, was released from a Texas prison on parole Friday.

Guyger, 38, served seven years of the 10-year sentence handed down in October 2019 for the murder of Botham Jean 26.

She left the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville on Friday. She will spend the rest of her sentence in the community, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

Robert L. Rogers, one of Guyger’s attorneys during the trial, could not be reached for comment this week. He told WFAA-TV of Dallas this month that she has a place to live and work upon her release.

“She’s been remorseful. She’s stayed remorseful. She’s still remorseful,” Rogers told the station.

Jean, an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas, was watching television and eating ice cream in his living room the night of Sept. 6, 2018, when Guyger entered, prosecutors said.

Jean, 26, lived one floor above Guyger, who testified that she parked on the wrong floor and mistakenly entered his apartment instead of her own. Guyger said that she tried to use her key but that the door pushed open. She said she shot Jean, who she believed was a burglar, out of fear for her life.

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Guyger’s release came about two weeks after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles granted parole earlier this month. She’d been denied parole in September 2024.

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The board approved her parole because Guyger “maintained satisfactory institutional adjustment” and participated in several programs while incarcerated.

The Dallas Police Department released a statement saying it “understands this decision may bring renewed attention and emotion surrounding the tragic death of Botham Jean.”

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News Topics BLACK LIVES MATTER | CRIME | TEXAS
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