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George Stephanopoulos's Actress Wife Once Had Some Creepy Parenting Advice

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 05, 2026 12:45 PM
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George Stephanopoulos's Actress Wife Once Had Some Creepy Parenting Advice
Townhall Media

Democrats have spent a lot of time during President Trump's second term falsely accusing him and Republicans of being "pedophiles" and "pedophile protectors." That's all projection, of course, as Democrats have gone to the mattresses time and again for abusers, with Michigan recently removing 20,000 sex offenders from its registry and Tim Walz pardoning an illegal alien who sexually abused a girl to try to protect that monster from deportation.

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But every accusation is a confession, and it turns out George Stephanopoulos's wife, actress Ali Wentworth, was telling parents years ago they should watch pornography with their children, arguing that "you can't stop them."

Here's more:

Ali Wentworth “would” watch porn with her teenage daughters Elliott, 17, and Harper, 15, for a very specific reason.

The “Night Cap” actress shares her two children with her husband, ABC News’ “Good Morning America” co-host, George Stephanopoulos.

“In porn, women have been conditioned to look and act a certain way,” Wentworth, 55, told Debra Messing and Mandana Dayani on the latest “The Dissenters” podcast episode (via Us Weekly).

She added: “They are performing and it’s dangerous to have boys see this as something women want.”

“You can’t stop them, so I would watch it with them,” the “Go Ask Ali” author explained. “I would look at the porn with them that one time, like, ‘They’re performing.’”

Wentworth also said she tries to sneak in lessons with her daughters when they’re scrolling through social media. “I say,  ‘Do you see this girl? There is a hole she is trying to fill,’” the actress recalled.

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Who does that with their minor children? Harper's daughters are adults now, but they weren't then.

Democrats wanted to take our kids away if we didn't get the COVID vaccine, and in states like California, Minnesota, and Massachusetts, they're taking kids away from parents who don't "affirm" their "gender identity."

Especially a mother of daughters.

Always. There's a reason for that, and a reason why the Left pushes gender ideology and race theory and all the other woke things in schools: it's about indoctrination.

In the last six years, this has only gotten worse. Drag queen "story hours" for kids, "Pride" parades and events with explicit adult content and toys on display for children to see, and this bizarre endorsement of watching pornography with your children from the wife of one of the Democrats' most prominent journalists and a former Clinton staffer.

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And with the midterms less than a month away, we can choose to vote for a party that endorses this, or one that protects our children.

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News Topics ABC NEWS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | PARENTAL RIGHTS | WOKE
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