Scott Jennings Explained Ken Paxton's Latest Ad Perfectly

It’s amusing how some in the liberal media don’t get it: this is about winning elections, and cheating on your spouse is no longer a disqualifier. This isn’t Charles Foster Kane with a failed opera singer anymore. Bill Clinton had baggage, including serious rape allegations, and he was elected twice and remains beloved by the Democrat Party base, which is why I shrug off their inaccurate claims that President Trump is a so-called rapist.

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This leads us to Ken Paxton's latest ad featuring his estranged wife. The couple is in divorce proceedings amid allegations of infidelity. Angela Paxton is voting for her husband and urging other Republicans in Texas to do the same to defeat the Democrat and weirdo extraordinaire, James Talarico (via Fox News):

#TXPol: "I'm Texas Senator Angela Paxton. People have asked my thoughts about this election and turns out, I have some ... I'm voting for the Republican ticket on November 3rd." Texas PAC is up with a new ad featuring Angela Paxton, Ken Paxton's estranged wife. https://t.co/U7yYZ6ZBXp — AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) October 3, 2026

Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton is addressing the "elephant in the room," saying she’ll vote Republican this November without mentioning one GOP candidate by name: her estranged husband, Ken Paxton. Angela Paxton, who filed for divorce from the Texas Republican Senate candidate last year on "biblical grounds," says in a new political ad that she will back the Republican ticket on Nov. 3, arguing that keeping the seat in GOP hands outweighs concerns about any individual candidate. "People have asked my thoughts about this election, and turns out, I have some," she says in the ad. "Let’s talk about the elephant in the room." "In a general election, it’s not as much about the individual players on the team; it’s about getting the whole team across the finish line," she continues. "Either we hold every Republican seat, or we hand the future of Texas to the other team." "That’s why I’m voting for the Republican ticket on Nov. 3," she adds. "Let’s hold the line together."

Scott Jennings explained the ad perfectly, as some were noting whether this is a classic clothespin vote. It’s not. You can disagree with how someone lives their life, but that doesn’t mean you support those who want to destroy the country, a lesson that John Cornyn needs a refresher on:

When Jake Tapper asked Scott Jennings if “holding your nose” and voting for Ken Paxton is a winning strategy, Jennings dropped an important big-picture message. The phrase he used was “not wanting to put his face in a wood chipper.” That line says it all. For context, this comes after Paxton’s estranged wife publicly urged Texas voters to support her husband. JENNINGS: “I mean, look, it’s something that people are talking about down there. The fact that she decided to, to go out and become part of this campaign is noteworthy.” “And I mean, two things can be true.” “You could think Ken Paxton has made, you know, bad personal decisions.” “But at the same time, you know, I don’t want to put my face in a wood chipper and elect Democrats to run the country.” “I mean, they’ve gone plumb crazy right now with all the socialism and the abolish ICE and the abolish prisons and the abolish borders.” “Et cetera. Et cetera.” “Just so just because I have some quibble with Ken Paxton’s personal life, doesn’t mean I have to turn the country over to people who hate it.” That’s the point. You don’t have to pretend a candidate is perfect to understand what’s at stake when you cast your vote. — Overton (@overton_news) October 4, 2026

“I mean, look, it’s something that people are talking about down there. The fact that she decided to, to go out and become part of this campaign is noteworthy.” “And I mean, two things can be true.” “You could think Ken Paxton has made, you know, bad personal decisions.” “But at the same time, you know, I don’t want to put my face in a wood chipper and elect Democrats to run the country.” “I mean, they’ve gone plumb crazy right now with all the socialism and the abolish ICE and the abolish prisons and the abolish borders.” “Et cetera. Et cetera.” “Just so just because I have some quibble with Ken Paxton’s personal life, doesn’t mean I have to turn the country over to people who hate it.”

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Cornyn got kneecapped again here, proving he doesn't deserve another term. If soon-to-be-ex-Mrs. Paxton can vote for Ken, so can you. And Ken did far worse to her than you, Mr. Cornyn. You got your candy-a** beaten in a primary. Angela suffered worse humiliation, but even she isn’t supporting, directly or indirectly, the political agenda of crazy people.

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