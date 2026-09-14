He's Coming for the Children

Ever notice how the people with the strongest, most unyielding opinions about what's best for other people's children so rarely have any children of their own?

James Talarico, the Texas state representative now running for U.S. Senate, spent years building one of the most aggressive records in his state legislature on gender-related policy for minors. In 2021, he stood on the House floor and called a bill restricting so-called "gender-affirming care" for children a "manufactured problem," accusing his Republican colleagues of wasting time on discrimination dressed up as concern. In 2023, he voted against SB 14, the law that ultimately banned puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and surgical procedures for gender transition in minors statewide. As recently as this July, at a Pride event, he called that same law one of the "most dangerous" pieces of legislation to pass in Texas, framing it as a denial of "life-saving healthcare."

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Now, running statewide against Ken Paxton, Talarico has abruptly discovered nuance. He'll tell you now that he opposes "gender-reassignment surgeries for minors" — a procedure that was already vanishingly rare to begin with — while his campaign insists his 2023 "no" vote was really about protecting children with unrelated genetic conditions, not about the actual transition procedures the bill targeted. Watch how carefully that's worded. It's not a reversal of principle. It's a repositioning for a general election audience, timed to the exact month the polling required it.

James Talarico has no children.

Neither does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another leading voice insisting that any legislative skepticism toward pediatric gender medicine amounts to cruelty, discrimination, or "attacking" vulnerable kids. I'm not raising this to be cheap about anyone's personal life or fertility, which is nobody's business but their own. I'm raising it because there's a real, honest question underneath the biography: when you have never had to sit up at 2 AM with a genuinely struggling child of your own, never had to weigh a medical decision you can't take back against a kid who is legally too young to fully understand its permanence, your convictions about what's "compassionate" come from theory, not stakes. Parents who've actually walked a child through gender confusion, real distress, real crisis, tend to talk about caution, about watchful waiting, about the years it can take to know what's actually going on inside a developing mind. Politicians without that lived weight tend to talk about "life-saving healthcare" and treat any hesitation as bigotry.

That gap matters, because it's exactly the gap a certain kind of ideology exploits. Strip away any grounding in the transcendent — the belief that children are made in the image of God, entrusted to parents first and to the state only reluctantly and as a last resort — and what's left is a worldview with no firm floor underneath it. Once a society stops treating childhood as something sacred and starts treating it as raw material for adult ideological projects, there's no natural stopping point left to argue from. That's not a slur against any individual's character. It's a description of what happens when policy gets built entirely on secular compassion-language with nothing underneath it heavier than the current mood of the people writing the laws.

This is why the flip-flopping matters more than it might first appear. A politician who spent years insisting a ban on these procedures was rank discrimination, then suddenly discovers moderation the moment a statewide electorate is watching, isn't demonstrating growth. He's demonstrating that the conviction was never load-bearing to begin with — it was a position to be held until it became inconvenient, then quietly rebuilt into something more electable. Real conviction about protecting children doesn't evaporate under polling pressure. It hardens.

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Contrast that with the parents actually raising gender-confused kids through the confusing, painful middle of adolescence, who will tell you plainly: they want time, not surgery. They want counselors who ask hard questions, not activists who affirm every feeling at fourteen as though it were fixed and permanent at forty. They want their children protected from an ideology that treats radical intervention as the compassionate default and caution as violence.

Children deserve advocates who've actually paid a cost for their convictions, not politicians discovering nuance the moment the polls demand it. Until Washington and Austin start listening to the people who've actually raised these kids instead of the people theorizing about them from a podium, this fight isn't close to over.

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