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Desperate Iranian Regime Cries ‘Terrorism’ As Trump Admin Shuts Down Their Cash Flow

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Aug 28, 2026 11:45 AM
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Desperate Iranian Regime Cries ‘Terrorism’ As Trump Admin Shuts Down Their Cash Flow
Iranian Presidency Office via AP

The Iranian regime isn’t having a great time after the Trump administration started targeting its economy.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry released a statement complaining about the “economic terrorism” the White House is waging against it, according to Fox News.

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry released a statement claiming the Trump administration is launching “a new wave of economic terrorism” against Iran under Operation Economic Outcast. 

“Economic sanctions by the United States against Iran, regardless of their name or title, are completely illegal and illegitimate actions that violate the United Nations Charter, international humanitarian law, and human rights,” the statement read. “On this basis, all countries are obligated to refrain from implementing such sanctions.” 

“In continuation of its hostile and illegal policies against Iran, the U.S. government unveiled a new wave of economic terrorism under the title ‘Operation Economic Outcast’ against Iran on Monday... which amounts to U.S. state terrorism against Iran and the world,” the statement added. 

“While condemning U.S. economic terrorism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the determination of the Iranian nation to utilize all capacities to defend the homeland against military, economic, and hybrid aggression,” it also said. 

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that under President Donald Trump’s direction, “the United States Treasury has begun Operation Economic Outcast – an unprecedented campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its enablers.”

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The Trump administration recently launched “Operation Economic Outcast,” an initiative Bessent described as an “economic onslaught” aimed at isolating the Iranian regime from the global financial system.

The operation expands sanctions across five key categories. These include digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and shipping. It employs a “zero-leakage approach” to impede revenue sources for the regime.

The White House has sanctioned about 60 entities, individuals, and vessels connected to Tehran’s missile, nuclear, and oil networks and is warning international partners that cooperating with the Iranian government will result in harsh consequences.

“Our objective is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime until Tehran stands alone,” Bessent said.

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News Topics FOREIGN POLICY | IRAN | SCOTT BESSENT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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