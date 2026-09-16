The Left Is Having a Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney Again

Oh my god, everyone, shut up. It was an ad, and she was naked in it. Given the Left’s tolerance for depravity, which has now seeped into child murder, why is everyone guffawing over Sydney Sweeney’s ad for Novig, a sports-betting app? I was going to write about this as a joke, but I decided to shelve it. Now, stupid white liberal women are whining about it, as they did with Sweeney’s jeans ad for American Eagle, so here we go again.

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Female athletes accuse Sydney Sweeney ad of sexualizing women in sports https://t.co/LKQWJSThYX pic.twitter.com/mcTreOWwT2 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 15, 2026

First, it’s her body, her choice. It’s not like the Euphoria star had a gun to her head to do the ad. She has the goods, flaunts them, and, given her reaction to the faux backlash over the jeans ad, couldn’t give two $%^s about what anyone else says. She got paid again, you clowns. And you cannot cancel her, so whine all you want. You’ve already lost, so shut your holes and guzzle another 5 liters of white wine. (via The Athletic):

In which a woman @megan_feringa bemoans Sydney Sweeney ad setting women back decades while recalling crying “uncontrollably” over a tampon commercial https://t.co/f4FjeeRcZm pic.twitter.com/1qvueZV8MD — AlexaShrugged (@AlexaShrugged) September 15, 2026

These are the "journalists" writing hit pieces on Sydney Sweeney. Class is dismissed. pic.twitter.com/zw3A6J6L1H — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 15, 2026

It was a gambling ad you fucking retards — LT Jonathan Kendrick (@PlisskenPatriot) September 15, 2026

It's cool when I do it, it's a problem when they do it. https://t.co/rWlpONJREY pic.twitter.com/7WLMfEiS5U — YinkaThatGuy (@YinkaThatGuy) September 15, 2026

Maybe some of you ladies can explain why all the hate directed towards Sydney Sweeney? I just don't get it. pic.twitter.com/w3hGrFQ0K2 — LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) September 15, 2026

Many women athletes did not sacrifice their femininity or sexuality in exchange for sporting success — see tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka, and gymnast Simone Biles. The scale of evolution and change earned did not occur because they balanced inexplicably in the nude atop a basketball hoop. Their power arose from being undeniably talented at their chosen sport, not just good at it but excellent to the point of profound perfection, so that no holes might be picked, despite the measly resources provided, the challenging environments, the holes in the system through which so many women before them had fallen, not for a lack of trying. That is why this advert hurts so much. Because Sweeney and all those implicit in creating it have intentionally ignored the decades of hard work by elite and amateur athletes who have managed not only to make a dent in that system, but even to deconstruct parts of it altogether. Sweeney has responded to the condemnation with images of great sporting women stripping down in the name of strength and power. Indeed, these things have happened before. And with the help of those like Sweeney and Novig, they will happen again.

Is it me, or are women just jealous of Sweeney? I couldn’t care less about this ad, but turning it into some college paper about crap that’s been peddled in these circles before — this isn’t new — is tiring. Also, speaking for other athletes is a little presumptuous, because most do not have time to weigh in or be distracted by this nonsense.

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Like the American Eagle non-controversy, there will be screaming, but it will be forgotten by the weekend because more important things are going on.

Also, Sports Illustrated has done naked photo shoots of top athletes, so please spare me whatever the hell this is.

Nobody cares that Sydney Sweeney got naked. The issue is the implication that women's only value in sports is to be decoration for male consumption.



Also, body shaming a hypothetical woman while pretending to defend women’s choices is a pretty spectacular way to miss the point. https://t.co/Xwcy9xINBg — Emma Lingan (@emma_lingan) September 15, 2026

This tweet is outstanding, by the way:

What’s Sydney Sweeney have to do to get the approval of white women? Strangle three kids? — Carlos (@txiokatu) September 15, 2026

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