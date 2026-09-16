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The Left Is Having a Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney Again

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 16, 2026 6:30 AM
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The Left Is Having a Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney Again
Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Oh my god, everyone, shut up. It was an ad, and she was naked in it. Given the Left’s tolerance for depravity, which has now seeped into child murder, why is everyone guffawing over Sydney Sweeney’s ad for Novig, a sports-betting app? I was going to write about this as a joke, but I decided to shelve it. Now, stupid white liberal women are whining about it, as they did with Sweeney’s jeans ad for American Eagle, so here we go again. 

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First, it’s her body, her choice. It’s not like the Euphoria star had a gun to her head to do the ad. She has the goods, flaunts them, and, given her reaction to the faux backlash over the jeans ad, couldn’t give two $%^s about what anyone else says. She got paid again, you clowns. And you cannot cancel her, so whine all you want. You’ve already lost, so shut your holes and guzzle another 5 liters of white wine. (via The Athletic):

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Many women athletes did not sacrifice their femininity or sexuality in exchange for sporting success — see tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka, and gymnast Simone Biles.

The scale of evolution and change earned did not occur because they balanced inexplicably in the nude atop a basketball hoop. Their power arose from being undeniably talented at their chosen sport, not just good at it but excellent to the point of profound perfection, so that no holes might be picked, despite the measly resources provided, the challenging environments, the holes in the system through which so many women before them had fallen, not for a lack of trying.

That is why this advert hurts so much. Because Sweeney and all those implicit in creating it have intentionally ignored the decades of hard work by elite and amateur athletes who have managed not only to make a dent in that system, but even to deconstruct parts of it altogether.

Sweeney has responded to the condemnation with images of great sporting women stripping down in the name of strength and power. Indeed, these things have happened before. And with the help of those like Sweeney and Novig, they will happen again.

Is it me, or are women just jealous of Sweeney? I couldn’t care less about this ad, but turning it into some college paper about crap that’s been peddled in these circles before — this isn’t new — is tiring. Also, speaking for other athletes is a little presumptuous, because most do not have time to weigh in or be distracted by this nonsense. 

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Like the American Eagle non-controversy, there will be screaming, but it will be forgotten by the weekend because more important things are going on. 

Also, Sports Illustrated has done naked photo shoots of top athletes, so please spare me whatever the hell this is. 

This tweet is outstanding, by the way:

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