Progressive Journalist Just Went Full Racist on Hakeem Jeffries Over Israel

A Palestinian-Italian journalist is under fire for using a racial slur against House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) over his support of Israel.

During an appearance on podcaster Wajahat Ali’s show, progressive journalist Rula Jebreal slammed Jeffries for being paid by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) to back Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Advertisement

“And what does the established Democrat Party, Hakeem Jeffries, by the name, his name is Hakeem,” Jebreal said. “Hakeem in Arabic is an Arabic name, which means healer. He's not a healer, he's a divider. He is a bought and paid by AIPAC monkey, with all due respect. And I don't mean it in a racist way. He is just basically an errand boy and we're done and tired.”

Wow, a progressive Democrat refers to Hakeem Jeffries as a monkey. But according to her, she didn’t mean it in a racist way. pic.twitter.com/gq6inqDxV6 — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) September 4, 2026

Several X users on both sides blasted Jebreal over her racist comments.

All @TheDemocrats and @DemSocialists should disavow her and make it known we don’t play with this type shit. This is abhorrent and disgusting and EXTREMELY RACIST. She’s not welcome in our party https://t.co/pvoYBSbSZW — Cortez Brown (@BreezyBrown601) September 4, 2026

Are you sure embracing the DSA @RepJeffries works for you? Your party is absolutely gone down a rabbit hole. Congratulations between you and Chucky. Fantastic work you’ve done. https://t.co/I1c2Iindar — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) September 4, 2026

lol these "progressives" when you slightly disagree with em https://t.co/OIjM9JWAOM — BIG STEPPA 🦍 (@Seanjeann) September 4, 2026

Jebreal has been a vocal critic of Israel for years and has accused the Israeli military of carrying out a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. She once claimed Gaza had become a cemetery for children and a graveyard for international law. The journalist has also called for sanctions and an arms embargo against the nation.

“I think the genocide in Gaza will not end in Gaza or stop in Gaza,” she said.

Jebreal obviously knew that the term “monkey” has historically been used as a racial slur against black people since she tried to clean it up right after saying it. But we all know how this works.

If Jebreal had been a Republican, Democrats would be having a fit about her comments. But since she’s on the left, high-profile Democrats will remain silent, as they usually do when one of their own uses a racial slur.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.