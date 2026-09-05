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Progressive Journalist Just Went Full Racist on Hakeem Jeffries Over Israel

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Sep 05, 2026 10:30 AM
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Progressive Journalist Just Went Full Racist on Hakeem Jeffries Over Israel
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A Palestinian-Italian journalist is under fire for using a racial slur against House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) over his support of Israel.

During an appearance on podcaster Wajahat Ali’s show, progressive journalist Rula Jebreal slammed Jeffries for being paid by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) to back Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

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“And what does the established Democrat Party, Hakeem Jeffries, by the name, his name is Hakeem,” Jebreal said. “Hakeem in Arabic is an Arabic name, which means healer. He's not a healer, he's a divider. He is a bought and paid by AIPAC monkey, with all due respect. And I don't mean it in a racist way. He is just basically an errand boy and we're done and tired.”

Several X users on both sides blasted Jebreal over her racist comments. 

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Jebreal has been a vocal critic of Israel for years and has accused the Israeli military of carrying out a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. She once claimed Gaza had become a cemetery for children and a graveyard for international law. The journalist has also called for sanctions and an arms embargo against the nation.

“I think the genocide in Gaza will not end in Gaza or stop in Gaza,” she said.

Jebreal obviously knew that the term “monkey” has historically been used as a racial slur against black people since she tried to clean it up right after saying it. But we all know how this works.

If Jebreal had been a Republican, Democrats would be having a fit about her comments. But since she’s on the left, high-profile Democrats will remain silent, as they usually do when one of their own uses a racial slur.

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News Topics ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS
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