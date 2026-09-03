Nancy Mace Just Nailed Why the Racist 'Pink Mob' Is Really Supporting Lindsay Clancy

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1) on Wednesday called out the racial bias in those on the left defending Lindsay Clancy, who is currently on trial for murdering her children.

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While speaking with a TMZ reporter at the Washington, D.C., she pointed out that the women championing Clancy would be silent if she were a black woman.

The lawmaker started by acknowledging that people can “have a discussion about mental health” but argued that it “doesn’t excuse murder.”

I mean, she murdered her children. And look, I mean, if you murder someone out of cold blood like that, yeah, you're crazy. You're insane. You're mental. But that doesn't mean everybody who's insane who murders should walk free. …She's going to walk free because of this pink mob. Basically, they're just, you know, it's their F you to whatever. I think it says a lot about our culture. And it's a sad state.

The reporter asked, “Do you think if she was black, it would be a different situation?”

Mace replied, “Oh, nobody would be supporting her if she were black.”

She continued, saying, “Liberal white women aren't going to support a black woman who murdered her kids. There was one in New York that did and just got away with it, who murdered her children in New York.”

“Why wouldn't a liberal white woman support a Black woman,” the reporter asked.

“I think the left is inherently racist,” Mace said.

The reporter followed up with another question. “So, but right-wing women would feel differently?”

“I don't think that right-wing women are racist,” Mace said. “No, I just don't. …There was a woman who murdered her kids in New York. They didn't do the same thing for her. She was black. So where were these — where was the liberal white woman mob for her? They weren't anywhere. They weren't anywhere near her.

‼️ Rep. Nancy Mace is weighing in on the Lindsay Clancy case and tells @jacob_wass that if Lindsay were a Black woman, no one would be supporting her. pic.twitter.com/qwyUKTMdQa — TMZ (@TMZ) September 2, 2026

Clancy’s murder trial is in its sixth day of deliberations after the jury reported an impasse for the second time. Jurors indicated they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision.

Judge William Sullivan issued a “dynamite charge,” and urged them to continue their efforts to reach a verdict. If the jury remains unable to agree on a verdict, the judge could be forced to declare a mistrial.

Mace is right. If Clancy had been a black woman, there is no way she would be receiving this level of support from white liberals. The reason for this is quite simple. White liberals only care about black people and other racial minorities under two circumstances. Either they are using them to advance a political agenda, or they are pretending to care about them to make themselves appear virtuous.

That’s it. Outside of those two scenarios, black people just aren’t useful to those on the hard left.

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