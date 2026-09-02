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These House Democrats Just Bucked Their Party on Socialism Resolution Vote

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Sep 02, 2026 1:15 PM
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These House Democrats Just Bucked Their Party on Socialism Resolution Vote
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Some House Democrats broke with their party on a GOP resolution condemning socialism on Monday.

Eight Democrat lawmakers voted for a resolution calling out the dangers of socialism and advocating for tighter election security measures, according to Politico.

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Eight House Democrats defected Tuesday over a measure condemning socialism and calling for an election security crackdown — the latest example of the ongoing intraparty tensions around the rise of far-left progressives.

The Democrats voted with every House Republican on the resolution their leaders opposed on grounds it endorsed enactment of the SAVE America Act, President Donald Trump’s biggest legislative priority that would implement onerous voter identification laws.

Ahead of the vote, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York issued a statement calling the resolution a “MAGA effort to rig the midterm elections.”

The message didn’t resonate with the following Democratic Reps., many of whom consider themselves moderates and are fighting tough reelection campaigns:

Don Davis of North Carolina, Jared Golden of Maine, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico, alongside Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar of Texas and Kathy Castor and Darren Soto of Florida.

Reps. Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania voted “present.”

“I don’t agree with socialism and I don’t have a major problem with voter ID,” Gonzalez told reporters after the vote.

“Socialism. I don’t know. I’m from the 80s. Socialism is not a good word for us, right?” he added. “And it just never worked. And I think that most Americans don’t agree with some of those proposals.”

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The resolution condemns socialism “in all its forms” and specifically names the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The measure also calls for the passage of the SAVE America Act which would require voters to provide proof of citizenship before registering to vote in federal elections.

The resolution passed in a 220-192 vote with significant opposition from Democrats. Some Democrat lawmakers agreed with the anti-socialism message in the resolution, but did not support it due to its advocacy for the SAVE America Act.

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DSA-aligned candidates have won significant primary victories in states like Wisconsin, Colorado, New York, and others. This trend sparked a heated debate on the left about the future direction of the party. The moderate establishment has faced attacks from its left flank over its inability to affect positive change when they have been in power.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | SOCIALISM | VOTER ID
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