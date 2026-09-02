Mike Johnson's Got a Trick for Dems Trying to Pack the Supreme Court

House Republicans are set to propose a constitutional amendment that would prevent Democrats from packing the Supreme Court when they get back in power.

This comes after years of Democrat politicians pushing for adding more seats to the Supreme Court to water down the influence of conservative-leaning justices.

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While addressing reporters at the U.S. Capitol, explained that lawmakers will be dealing with a series of legislative priorities on Wednesday.

“I'll highlight one of those,” he said. “We are going to bring a constitutional amendment. It is a bill to amend the U.S. Constitution to ensure that the U.S. Supreme Court remains composed of only nine justices. We will keep the nine. Now, you've heard the Democrat Socialists of America.”

Johnson continued, noting that “the communist socialists in the Democrat Party who are taking the party over, they published their platform” and that “they want to abolish the border. They want to abolish prisons, defund police. One of their objectives, among all the crazy things, is they want to pack the U.S. Supreme Court.”

We're going to make sure that doesn't happen. So we're going to put that bill on the floor tomorrow on suspension because it requires a two thirds vote of both chambers of Congress to amend the Constitution. …There's a couple of Democrats here in the House who have suggested that they're not on board with the Democrat Socialists of America, just a few. They're going to get a chance to show us tomorrow. We're going to see.

🚨 WOW! Speaker Johnson just emerged and announced a Constitutional amendment to BAN Democrats from packing the Supreme Court



"We're putting the bill on the floor TOMORROW!"



"We WILL have them put their money where their mouth is!"



"We are going to bring a constitutional… pic.twitter.com/UYoyaqCSWB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2026

Democrat lawmakers have increasingly advocated for packing the Supreme Court over the past decade in response to a series of rulings that didn’t go their way. They argue that the change is necessary to maintain institutional legitimacy.

Congressional Democrats have introduced multiple proposals in recent months aimed at weakening the power of the Supreme Court. These include increasing the number of justices, imposing term limits, and creating ethics standards.

These efforts have not been successful due to a series of legislative obstacles. Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson (GA-4) declared, “We can either sit back as our Supreme Court continues to act without any restraint or checks and balances, or we can do nothing about it.”

Similarly, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) said, “When Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court.”

Of course, anyone with an IQ higher than my shoe size can see that this has nothing to do with restoring legitimacy or ensuring fairness. Democrats just want more power, and they can’t gain dominance over the court anytime soon without changing the rules.

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