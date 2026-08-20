Did Abdul El-Sayed Really Just Compare Himself to This Religious Figure?

The Abdul El-Sayed campaign is an object lesson in being in over your head. Between trying to pick fights with Mike Rogers and pandering to Jewish or black voters, it's clear that internal polling must not be good. Democrats are even campaigning for Rogers, and Jewish groups are holding fundraisers for Rogers, too.

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So now El-Sayed is trying to win over voters by comparing himself to Jesus.

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Abdul El-Sayed compares himself to Jesus to justify his far-Left socialist agenda.



EL-SAYED: "Jesus...was considered radical in his time too, and there is a radical nature to being willing to stand forthright in a time of corruption.” pic.twitter.com/BIpXip6cO9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2026

"Jesus, peace and blessings be upon him, was considered a radical in his time, too. And there is a radical nature to being willing to stand forthright in a time of corruption," El-Sayed said.

Right, because Jesus totally said give all your money to Caesar so he can take care of your neighbors. To the contrary, Jesus said caring for our neighbors was our personal responsibility.

That's why Christians, from the inception of Christianity, created hospitals and schools to help people. That's what it looks like to be a "radical."

They didn't demand a doubling of taxes to give people low-quality, rationed healthcare.

“You may not hate Muslims, but Muslims for sure hate you.”

~ Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (D-MI)https://t.co/9Mk0s7uDH1 — Autonomous Weapons Systems (@PShannon30308) August 19, 2026

Jesus never said that, either.

I hate when people try to use Jesus to justify their politics…..she and he wouldn’t know Jesus if it slapped them in the face. — Rdawg (@Rdawg245830731) August 20, 2026

Especially when they ignore Jesus and the Bible on things like abortion, marriage, and gay rights.

There are times when the lack of self-awareness and the terrible political instincts kind of make Abdul sound like Michael Scott. https://t.co/x7LB6KG6P4 — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) August 19, 2026

Only Michael Scott was funny and didn't want to destroy America.

Christians are called to care for their neighbors out of charity. Giving all of our income to the government via taxes to let some faceless bureaucrat care for our neighbor (and poorly — just look what government does to "end" homelessness) isn't Christian, and it isn't charity. That's eschewing our moral responsibility.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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