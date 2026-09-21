The Backlash Against Massachusetts' Postpartum Home Visit Plan Is Growing

On Friday, we learned that Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was going to capitalize on the Lindsay Clancy trial and spend more taxpayer money on postpartum home visits. Under that plan, new parents would get a "free" home visit by nurses after the birth of their child, and it would update regulations regarding the mental health screenings of new mothers.

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Backlash against this plan is growing, with people warning about government overreach and a violation of family privacy.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is pouring $2.25 million into expanding a program that sends registered nurses into the homes of new parents within days of childbirth — and the backlash has been swift.



The Welcome Family program is billed as voluntary, offering postpartum… pic.twitter.com/pzZbBMi6N9 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 20, 2026

After this writer's second child was born, the city where she lived at the time sent a government employee to check on her. Tired, sore from the delivery, and home alone with a toddler and a newborn, she was too surprised by the unannounced visit to say no. But looking back, the whole thing was creepy. The woman walked around the entire apartment, even though her baby was sleeping in the living room.

The program is called Welcome Family. During the visits, registered nurses answer questions about newborn care, screen mothers for postpartum depression and connect families with community resources. State officials say it's entirely voluntary.



Of the $2.25 million, about $2… — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 20, 2026

But what happens if you voluntarily decline these visits?

The 4th Amendment is a thing for a reason.



We all know that anyone who refuses will end up on a government list and be harassed by them for years. — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) September 20, 2026

How much do you want to bet these screenings also ask if there are guns in a home? What happens then?

This is state spying & invasion of privacy. Baby & Mom’s have their own doctors for after birth care. It’s another Medicare money grab. This is the same state that allows killing an unborn baby up to birth. It’s all bs — Laura (@LauraE1790064) September 20, 2026

Given what we've seen on TikTok from nurses who object to conservatives, what happens if one of these nurses shows up at the home of a conservative?

Pennsylvanians are you not seeing the creepy trend from these blue state governors?



Here in Pennsylvania we have Shady @JoshShapiroPA creeping his new @PAHealthDept rules that would overreach and do the same thing.



Lowkey trying to make socialism nornal.@foxnewspolitics https://t.co/4ediCMQLro — Erica Clayton Wright (@EQCWright) September 21, 2026

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Trying to make government intrusion into your home normal, too.

If Healey and other progressives were serious about dealing with mental health crazies… they’d increase the number of beds at insane asylums and make it easier to institutionalize people deemed a danger to themselves and others. Otherwise, this is just performative nonsense. https://t.co/THdTInNtHM — Jason Mattera (@JasonMattera) September 20, 2026

Correct. When will they use a murder to put mentally ill criminals behind bars? They won't, which is why people object to this.

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