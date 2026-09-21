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The Backlash Against Massachusetts' Postpartum Home Visit Plan Is Growing

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 21, 2026 7:35 AM
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The Backlash Against Massachusetts' Postpartum Home Visit Plan Is Growing
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

On Friday, we learned that Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was going to capitalize on the Lindsay Clancy trial and spend more taxpayer money on postpartum home visits. Under that plan, new parents would get a "free" home visit by nurses after the birth of their child, and it would update regulations regarding the mental health screenings of new mothers.

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Backlash against this plan is growing, with people warning about government overreach and a violation of family privacy.

After this writer's second child was born, the city where she lived at the time sent a government employee to check on her. Tired, sore from the delivery, and home alone with a toddler and a newborn, she was too surprised by the unannounced visit to say no. But looking back, the whole thing was creepy. The woman walked around the entire apartment, even though her baby was sleeping in the living room.

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But what happens if you voluntarily decline these visits?

How much do you want to bet these screenings also ask if there are guns in a home? What happens then?

Given what we've seen on TikTok from nurses who object to conservatives, what happens if one of these nurses shows up at the home of a conservative?

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Trying to make government intrusion into your home normal, too.

Correct. When will they use a murder to put mentally ill criminals behind bars? They won't, which is why people object to this.

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News Topics GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN | HEALTHCARE | MASSACHUSETTS | MENTAL HEALTH | PARENTAL RIGHTS
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