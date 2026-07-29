Dem Strategist Slams Mamdani for Doxxing Wealthy New Yorkers

Democrat strategist Dan Turrentine on Tuesday slammed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for doxxing wealthy New Yorkers who are subject to his new tax on homeowners.

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Mamdani announced the new tax last week in a post on X in which he taunted those who would have to pay it. His office later published a list of wealthy homeowners to whom the tax would apply.

During an appearance on The Huddle podcast, Turrentine was asked about the controversy. “It's stunning,” he said. “So, there's two parts to this. The first is just the public policy of kind of trying to name and shame, right? What if a mayor put out all the people on food benefits, public housing, SNAP and said, ‘gosh, these are the people who make me pay high tax rates because there's so many people on the public dole, right?’ How outrageous is this? People would be horrified, right?”

Turrentine also slammed Mamdani for filming a campaign ad in front of billionaire Ken Griffin’s home in the city.

“Do I think that there are crazy people who hear about some rich person who has a second home and might not sit outside their house?” Turrentine asked.

And look, it's not that they're going to necessarily kill them, although that's a possibility. Throw ink at them, throw a pie at them, you know, boo them, hiss them, harass them. Do I think that's a possibility? Do I think that if someone's wife is walking, not that they're all men, but a spouse with the kids are walking out and someone has their photographs and screams, your husband or wife is an SOB and you rich, get outta here. Yeah, in a city of 8.5 million people, I think crazy folks could hear that. It's so irresponsible.

Dem strategist Dan Turrentine blasts Zohran Mamdani for publishing the names and addresses of wealthy New Yorkers subject to his new tax.



"It’s so irresponsible and I think in an era of social media — we talk about Trump being very into optics and presentation, so is Mamdani" pic.twitter.com/rEHGDrSGCI — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) July 28, 2026

Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state’s first pied-à-terre tax in April 2026, according to the NYC Mayor’s Office. The measure imposes an annual surcharge on one- to three-family homes, condominiums and co-ops that are not the owner’s primary residence, with the tax applying to properties valued above certain thresholds starting at $1 million for many co-ops and condos in its initial phase.

The tax is projected to generate $500 million in annual revenue to help close the city’s budget gap and support services such as parks, libraries and schools.

“Thanks to the support of Governor Hochul, we are one step closer to balancing our budget by taxing the ultra-wealthy and global elites with a pied-à-terre tax — the first of its kind in our state,” Mamdani said. The tax took effect July 1, 2026, and notification letters began going out later that month.

Mamdani just sent a deadly signal to the Left. He may call his new second-home tax database "transparency." But he just doxxed the very people he has been villainizing throughout his entire term, including people who supported him. You can't claim innocence when you create a… pic.twitter.com/7IaMs1hywf — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 28, 2026

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The city’s Department of Finance last week published a searchable database listing names and addresses of property owners who could face the surcharge, according to the New York Post. The list included more than 960,000 entries even though officials had previously estimated far fewer homes would be affected.

Plenty of others have criticized Mamdani over the tax and the list. New York City Council Minority Leader David Carr called it “a reckless and foolish move, especially considering there are potentially thousands of properties on this list that do not qualify as second homes or whose owners will successfully dispute their inclusion.”

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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