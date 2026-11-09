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FDA Now Requiring GLP-1 Makers to Warn About Rare but Severe Eye Condition

Frank Camp
Nov 09, 2026 7:30 PM
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FDA Now Requiring GLP-1 Makers to Warn About Rare but Severe Eye Condition
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

The FDA is officially requiring pharmaceutical companies to add information about the risk of a rare but serious eye condition to the Warnings and Precautions section of their GLP-1 medications.

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The FDA announced on Monday — after an intensive review of studies and clinical trials — that GLP-1 use is associated with an “potential increased risk” of a condition called Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION).

While the condition is painless, NAION occurs when blood flow to the front part of the optic nerve is suddenly reduced or cut off, resulting in decreased vision or blindness in one eye. The condition is often called an “eye stroke.”

As a result of the FDA’s finding, pharma companies, including the makers of Ozempic and Zepbound, among others, will now be required to add a warning about NAION to their labeling.

To be clear, NAION is extremely rare. Per the FDA’s meta-analysis of trials including 134,000 people, only 10 probable NAION events were identified in those taking a GLP-1.

That’s a risk of 6.4 NAION events per 100,000 users per year.

When compared to two other type-2 diabetes medications, the risk of developing NAION while using a GLP-1 was slightly higher — ranging from 26 to 32 cases per 100,000 users across the three drug types.

And according to the FDA, a “review of the available animal data did not identify a mechanism for how GLP-1 RA use could increase the potential risk of NAION.”

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This new FDA rule comes after news broke about dozens of lawsuits from GLP-1 users over the development of NAION, which Townhall writer Amy Curtis reported in September.

As Curtis noted, it’s difficult to definitively link cases of NAION to GLP-1s, as those taking them often have comorbidities like diabetes and obesity that increase the risk of the condition on their own.

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News Topics BIG PHARMA | FDA | HEALTHCARE | LAWSUIT | SCIENCE
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