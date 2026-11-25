Trickle-down economics is everyone's favorite way to sneer at free enterprise. It once belonged solely to the progressive left, but right-wing economic nationalists have taken it up too. They share the same view, that what's good for the rich, can't possibly be good for the average American. But every so often, though, the term gets hard to sneer at, because it exposes what's at the heart of the free market: what benefits the wealthy tends to benefit nearly everyone else.

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The AI data center boom is a prime example. The same project that enriches tech billionaires and white-collar workers is also creating six-figure jobs for blue-collar workers across the country. People like to treat blue-collar and white-collar work as separate worlds, but artificial intelligence is showing, once again, that in a free market the two are closely intertwined and depend on each other, as is true of everything in economics.

🚨🚨 Electrician on the data center boom: "This is quite possibly one of the biggest transfers of wealth in our lifetimes from the investor class to the working class. These are working class jobs. A lot of them are six-figure jobs." https://t.co/3zLaklqedW — Innovation Council (@innovationcncl) November 24, 2026

"It's incredibly beneficial for the thousands of people who have moved here from other parts of the country, because it is a high paying job. And when I say it is a high paying job, this is quite possibly one of the biggest transfers of wealth in our lifetimes, from the investor class to the working class," an electrician said of data center construction. "These are working class jobs. A lot of them are six figure jobs. They are high paying. And they are jobs that they wouldn't exist without this boom, like we would probably be in a pretty deep recession without the data center boom, propping up the economy."

You don't have to take one person's word for it, but his experience appears to be borne out by data as well.

According to Indeed, the average base salary for data center construction is $145,665, with a range of $99,100 to $214,109. The recruiter Amundson Group reported median base salaries of $117,500 for estimators, $110,000 for superintendents, $125,000 for project managers, and $88,400 for foremen. By comparison, the median U.S. construction laborer earned about $46,680 in 2025.

The permanent jobs pay well too, particularly the operations roles. DataX Connect's 2025 survey reported an average of $180,951 for permanent data center positions, and Kelly Services 2026 guide listed median salaries by role, including $132,000 for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) specialists and $120,000 for power commissioning engineers.

Reports have also credited the AI data center boom with more than lifting blue-collar jobs and wages. They describe it as one of the single biggest drivers of America's manufacturing resurgence, and as the reason industry and prosperity are returning to towns that politicians and big business had left for dead. No policy did this, and no politician, tariff, trade war, or act of force. It was cutting-edge industry, and one of the freest sectors in the country, spared the regulation and oversight that choke industries like housing and healthcare.

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So what if the rich get richer? For the average American, the gap between a $60,000 salary and a six-figure one is life-changing, and progressives and others seem unable to grasp what that gap means. It's the difference between affording a home and not, between giving your children a better life than the one you had and not, between sending them to college and not. It means buying a new car, being able to afford more groceries, taking a vacation, and climbing another rung on the socioeconomic ladder.

This is free enterprise at its best: spreading wealth across every tier of society and leaving everyone better off than they were before. That is what a free market truly delivers, and it is what people should think of when they hear the term "trickle-down economics."

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