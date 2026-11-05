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A Mamdani Diss Track, a Profanity-Laced Speech, and a Seat in Congress: Meet Anthony Constantino

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 05, 2026 3:45 PM
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A Mamdani Diss Track, a Profanity-Laced Speech, and a Seat in Congress: Meet Anthony Constantino
AP Photo/Matt Burkhartt

New York’s 21st District is sending quite a character to Congress. Republican Anthony Constantino defeated Democrat Blake Gendebien to succeed Rep. Elise Stefanik, who did not seek reelection, and he is hardly your ordinary Republican. 

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Constantino spent the campaign being unusually candid with voters, called the media “a**holes” in his victory speech, and even released a diss track aimed at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, of which the opening line was "First off f**k you b*tch, I see through your game." 

Constantino is a businessman and political newcomer, best known as the co-founder and CEO of Sticker Mule, a custom-printing company based in Amsterdam, New York. He took over his late father’s printing business at just 19 and went on to co-found Sticker Mule in 2010. An outspoken Trump supporter, Constantino secured the President’s endorsement and defeated Republican state Assemblyman Robert Smullen in the primary. He also began boxing professionally at 40 and released a pro-Trump rap album featuring a song titled “Thank You, President Trump.” His campaign focused on cutting government waste, lowering utility costs, and securing the border.

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As for election night itself, Constantino spent a good portion of his profanity-laced victory speech tearing into the media, accusing reporters of misrepresenting both candidates and failing to tell voters about his record of creating jobs and paying taxes. He even blamed their coverage for forcing him to spend $17 million of his own money on the race.

While we may not yet know much about Constantino or how effective he will be politically, his victory speech makes one thing clear: he is about to become one of the most candid members of Congress. And I, for one, am looking forward to seeing what his term brings.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DONALD TRUMP | NEW YORK | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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