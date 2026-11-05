A Mamdani Diss Track, a Profanity-Laced Speech, and a Seat in Congress: Meet Anthony Constantino

New York’s 21st District is sending quite a character to Congress. Republican Anthony Constantino defeated Democrat Blake Gendebien to succeed Rep. Elise Stefanik, who did not seek reelection, and he is hardly your ordinary Republican.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Anthony Constantino wins the NY US House 21 General Election #DecisionMade: 1:09 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/bi47qguT5g https://t.co/JASlDkcWth — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Constantino spent the campaign being unusually candid with voters, called the media “a**holes” in his victory speech, and even released a diss track aimed at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, of which the opening line was "First off f**k you b*tch, I see through your game."

🇺🇸 New GOP Congressman-elect Anthony Constantino (NY-21), on Zohran Mamdani: "First off, f**k you b*tch, I see through your game. You ain't from here, you from Uganda, where your friends kill gays." In his victory speech, he called for Diddy to be pardoned and kicked out a reporter 😂😂😂 https://t.co/GL7u9bRSiZ — Michael J. Hout (@michaeljhout) November 5, 2026

Constantino is a businessman and political newcomer, best known as the co-founder and CEO of Sticker Mule, a custom-printing company based in Amsterdam, New York. He took over his late father’s printing business at just 19 and went on to co-found Sticker Mule in 2010. An outspoken Trump supporter, Constantino secured the President’s endorsement and defeated Republican state Assemblyman Robert Smullen in the primary. He also began boxing professionally at 40 and released a pro-Trump rap album featuring a song titled “Thank You, President Trump.” His campaign focused on cutting government waste, lowering utility costs, and securing the border.

As for election night itself, Constantino spent a good portion of his profanity-laced victory speech tearing into the media, accusing reporters of misrepresenting both candidates and failing to tell voters about his record of creating jobs and paying taxes. He even blamed their coverage for forcing him to spend $17 million of his own money on the race.

NY-21 Congressional Candidate and Trump loyalist Anthony Constantino declared victory in a profanity-laced speech last evening. Constantino scolded members of the media for not reporting his successes. He had WWNY Reporter Garrett Dombleski removed from his watch party, calling him an "a**hole" repeatedly. — CNY Central (@CNYCentral) November 4, 2026

While we may not yet know much about Constantino or how effective he will be politically, his victory speech makes one thing clear: he is about to become one of the most candid members of Congress. And I, for one, am looking forward to seeing what his term brings.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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