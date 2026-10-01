Hasan Piker Has a Message for James Talarico

Hasan Piker, Democrats’ favorite progressive streamer, whom most in the party have declined to disavow even as he drags its politics further left, has a message for Texas Democrat James Talarico.

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At a Wednesday event at the University of Texas at Austin, Piker declared that if Talarico defeats Republican Ken Paxton in Texas’ Senate race, progressives must “hold him to account.” In other words, in a state where a Democrat candidate must appeal to voters well beyond solely the progressive Left, and offer at least some appearance of ideological normalcy, Piker is admitting the quiet part out loud.

Whatever Talarico says, does, or promises on the campaign trail, the progressive Left intends to make sure he votes its way once he gets to Washington.

Hasan Piker says he'll make sure James Talarico follows his far-Left agenda if he becomes a Senator:



"After James Talarico wins...we have to remind him that...we are the force that allowed him to win this seat of power, and if he wants to maintain it he’s got to play ball.” pic.twitter.com/NjZu6n8LJ5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2026

"Hopefully, inshallah, after James Talarico wins...we gotta hold him to account," Piker said. "We gotta make sure that he doesn't become another do-nothing Democrat, business as usual. And we gotta keep up that pressure. And we have to remind him that we are the force that backed him both early on, and we are the force that allowed him to win this seat of power. And if he wants to maintain it, he's gotta play ball."

This comes as Democrats, fearful of the party’s increasingly ideological progressive Left, have largely refused to disavow figures such as Piker. The reason is simple: nobody wants to invite a progressive primary challenge. And that fear is not simply theoretical.

The clearest early example came when Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, defeated establishment favorite Andrew Cuomo in New York City’s Democrat mayoral primary before going on to win the mayoralty. That victory was quickly followed by a string of left-wing primary wins. Mamdani-backed candidates swept three New York City House primaries, including Brad Lander’s defeat of Rep. Dan Goldman and Darializa Avila Chevalier’s ouster of Rep. Adriano Espaillat. DSA-backed candidates have also notched victories in races across the country, demonstrating that the party’s activist left has become a force Democrat incumbents ignore at their own peril.

The result should offer voters a darker picture of what Democrat power could mean after November. The prospect is not merely another round of DEI mandates or another performative impeachment crusade against President Trump. Any Democrat who reaches Washington, especially one who campaigns as a moderate or pragmatist, is liable to become an enabler of a much broader progressive economic agenda: higher taxes, heavier regulation, government-directed markets, and the steady conversion of American capitalism into something far closer to socialism.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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