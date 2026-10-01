Troy Jackson's Apology to Jewish Voters Shows Dems Don't Know What Genocide Is

Every vote counts, and that goes double for Democrats if they wish to unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who has been on a generational run defying the odds, even when polling shows her dead in the water. She was supposed to lose to Sara Gideon by nine points in 2020, remember? Collins won by eight, and the Maine Republican has reaped the benefits of Maine Democrats not knowing how to beat her. This cycle, they thought Graham Platner, who donned Nazi tattoos and was saddled with rape allegations, could beat her. He was forced to drop out, forcing the party to pick Troy Jackson as sloppy seconds. Jackson isn’t enthused to run for this office, but felt a sense of duty for the progressive cause. He ran for governor this year but lost that primary. So, it’s a true loser.

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And now, Jackson, who has issues of his own, though not as serious, had to apologize to Maine Jewish voters for them refusing to call the war in Gaza a genocide (via WaPo):

UPDATED: Jackson apologizes for Holocaust comments in a new statement: https://t.co/l5yOtBhSHG pic.twitter.com/nb1hFLGV3C — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) September 30, 2026

Troy Jackson, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine, said in a Tuesday television interview that it is “unfortunate” that Jewish Mainers don’t call the war in the Gaza Strip a “genocide.” Jackson, a logger from northern Maine and former president of Maine’s state Senate, is challenging Sen. Susan Collins (R) in a contest critical to Democratic hopes for reclaiming control of the U.S. Senate. Jackson has repeatedly referred to the war as a “genocide” during his campaign and said he opposes American military aid to Israel. “It’s unfortunate that there are people here in Maine that don’t like to use that term only because, you know, they’re Jewish, and what that means to them with the Holocaust,” Jackson said in the interview with News Center Maine, Portland’s NBC News affiliate. […] Jackson apologized for the remark in a statement to The Washington Post, writing that he understands the word genocide “carries particular weight for many Jewish families given the Holocaust — the genocide of six million Jews.” “In trying to acknowledge that, I misspoke and made a generalization about Jewish Mainers’ views that doesn’t reflect what I meant to say,” Jackson wrote, adding that he apologized for “the pain that caused.”

It’s not a genocide. Israeli forces have allowed Palestinian civilians to leave the area for medical treatment and have allowed aid to enter the besieged areas. It’s Hamas that remains the issue. People die in war. Civilians. It’s terrible, but that does not make it a genocide. Due to the left’s laughable grasp of history, which is, if we’re being honest, illiteracy, and an inability to comprehend what words mean, you get these unforced errors.

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