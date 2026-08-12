Marcy Kaptur's New Ad Against Congressional Stock Trading Omits Some Important Information

Marcy Kaptur, who is running for reelection against Republican Derek Merrin in Ohio's 9th Congressional District, recently released an ad expressing her opposition to insider trading and her push to ban the practice in Congress.

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"We send people to Congress to help us," Kaptur says, "but now they only help themselves. They take inside information, exploit it to buy stocks, and wind up millionaires. And if they get caught, they weasel a pardon. It's obscene, and it should be illegal. I've never bought stock, not one share. Now I'm fighting to ban Congress from stock trading. I'm Marcy Kaptur. I approve this ad because no one else gets away with insider trading. Congress shouldn't either."

We send people to Congress to help us but now, they only help themselves. They take inside information, exploit it to buy stocks and wind up millionaires. And if they get caught, they weasel a pardon. It’s obscene and should be illegal.



I have never bought stock, not one share.… pic.twitter.com/yqiB8dpTNn — Marcy Kaptur (@Marcy_Kaptur) August 11, 2026

When Kaptur was first elected in 1983, her net worth was between $50,000 and $150,000. Today, her net worth is somewhere between $1,421,508 and $2,403,598. Using the high-end figures, that means Kaptur has increased her net worth by 1,450 percent since being elected to Congress.

And while Kaptur may not have bought stocks, she inherited shares of Andersons' stock after her brother passed away in 2021. At the time, Kaptur said she would hold onto those stocks and not trade them. On October 21, 2022, Kaptur sold $1,280.03 in Andersons stock, and did not report the sale until May 15, 2023, well beyond the 45-day reporting requirement. Kaptur was fined $200 for the violation under the STOCK Act.

"Career politician Marcy Kaptur lines her own pockets while pushing an extra far-left agenda completely out of touch with Northwest Ohio," said NRCC Spokesman Zach Bannon. "Ohioans are ready for change and will retire Marcy Kaptur this fall."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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