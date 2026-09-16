The Anti-AI Movement Just Got a TIME Cover and Readers Weren’t Told the Full Story

The AI doomerism movement has found its latest magazine cover.

For its Oct. 12 issue, TIME is sounding the alarm with “The AI Tipping Point,” a cover story from Harry Booth, Naomi Nix and Billy Perrigo that imagines a future in which AI begins improving itself, accelerates beyond anyone’s ability to manage it and is effectively able to outthink, outpace and overpower humanity. Beyond outlining real concerns, the article folds them into a worst-case hypothetical designed to stoke fear about a technology most Americans are only beginning to understand, leaving readers to conclude that a sprawling federal regulatory regime is the only responsible response.

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But there is a catch TIME reportedly left out. Booth and Perrigo are affiliated with the Tarbell Center, a journalism fellowship program tied to the effective-altruism network supported by Facebook co-founder and Kamala Harris megadonor Dustin Moskovitz. That same network is preparing to pour more than $1 billion into AI safety, policy and advocacy in 2026. The movement funding the push for AI alarmism is helping supply the journalists writing the headlines, and TIME reportedly did not tell its readers.

Two of the reporters on the byline are funded by the Tarbell Center, an AI doomer org controlled by Kamala Harris megadonor Dustin Moskovitz. Tarbell gives journalists large grants to insert AI doomer stories into prominent outlets. @TIME did not disclose the affiliation. https://t.co/m3iFoQPUW9 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) September 15, 2026

This comes as other prominent voices in the latest anti-AI panic campaign have also faced questions about their ties to the same billionaire-funded ecosystem. Jacob Coxon, the former Anthropic researcher who publicly resigned last week while warning that AI could become uncontrollable, received a $20,000 scholarship in 2022 from Good Ventures’ “Long-Term Future Scholarship Program.” also a project of Dustin Moskovitz.

None of this necessarily means the concerns about AI are unfounded. But it does mean the public should pay close attention to the incentives behind the panic. Nearly every voice demanding that “something must be done” seems to arrive at the same predetermined destination: a new regulatory agency, new federal mandates and more red tape. All before anyone stops to ask whether existing laws already address genuine misconduct, whether the apocalyptic predictions are grounded in reality, or whether the companies and activists pushing hardest for regulation stand to benefit from a government-built monopoly around the industry.

The cover of Time magazine in 2006 and 2026. From "climate change will destroy humanity" to "AI will destroy humanity". pic.twitter.com/d59DCbTQFi — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 16, 2026

The hope for humanity, and especially for conservatives, should remain grounded in the hope inherent in free markets: confidence in the balancing forces of competition; confidence that profit, reputation and self-preservation give AI companies every reason to prevent catastrophic outcomes; and confidence in humanity’s enduring ability to adapt when new technologies create new challenges. America has confronted disruptive technologies before, adjusted to them and emerged stronger. There is no reason to assume artificial intelligence must be the exception, unless we let fear and bureaucratic ambition make it one.

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