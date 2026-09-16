Why This GOP Rep Had to Apologize to a Sheriff at a Congressional Hearing Yesterday

Democrats will do anything to avoid accountability for their atrocious immigration policies, which have left scores of Americans dead at the hands of illegal aliens. For them, this is a fight for survival, as illegal aliens are the only thing keeping them relevant, thanks to congressional apportionment based on the census.

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There’s not much to say here. It was a low blow by outgoing Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), who was recently ousted in a leftist primary. That doesn’t mean this brain-dead congressman, who arguably made the case for a special counsel appointment regarding Hunter Biden, will stop at debasing himself. He went after Sheriff Fred Akshar, who admitted to an inappropriate relationship with the mother of a murder victim, during the hearing on sanctuary cities. Akshar is the sheriff from Broome County, New York.

Dan Goldman exposed as a "DEGENERATE" in a House Judiciary hearing for smearing a Sanctuary City Sheriff right in front of Angel Families:



"Only a degenerate politician like you would bring that up."



"I'm sorry to the Angel Families that are here that you have to listen to Mr.… pic.twitter.com/JvgZYzm2ya — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2026

"Only a degenerate politician like you would bring that up,” snapped Akshar.

“I'm sorry to the Angel Families that are here that you have to listen to Mr. Goldman to Governor Hochul's bidding,” he added.

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) apologized to Akshar:

I want to apologize on behalf of the committee for that obvious smear attempt. I can say the gentleman from New York has now lived down to all of my expectations.”

Go enjoy your Levi’s fortune, Dan, and leave forever. You’re not good at this.

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