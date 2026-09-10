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The Story Behind the Resignation of an Anthropic AI Researcher Just Got a Lot More Complicated

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Sep 10, 2026 1:30 PM
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The Story Behind the Resignation of an Anthropic AI Researcher Just Got a Lot More Complicated
AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File

A 27-year-old AI researcher walked out of one of the field’s most powerful labs this week, and set off a firestorm. On Tuesday, Jacob Coxon resigned from Anthropic, warning that breakneck competition is pushing the industry to build systems it may not be able to control, with risks to humanity that could materialize within a decade. The message landed well with the public, who are already wary of the new technology, and tends to readily picture an army of Terminator robots when the dangers of AI become the topic of conversation.

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However almost immediately, questions began to pile up around Coxon’s story, complicating his narrative and casting some doubt on his motives.

The first red flag appeared when it became clear that Coxon’s resignation was anything but spontaneous. He spent years at OpenAI and, by most accounts, less than two months at Anthropic before walking out. Yet, somehow, he secured an exclusive Wall Street Journal feature and spoke with the confidence of someone deep in the executive suite, not a junior employee. 

Even stranger, his social media presence exploded almost overnight. An account that had seen almost zero engagement suddenly racked up tens of thousands of reposts and hundreds of thousands of followers in a matter of hours. Within the first 15 minutes of his public resignation going live on X, three high-profile AI-doomer advocates hit “repost”: Nathan Calvin, general counsel at Encode AI; Peter Wildeford, head of policy at the AI Policy Network; and Daniel Kokotajlo, head of the AI Futures Project, all up-and-coming voices in the world of AI-risk advocacy nonprofits.

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The story only gets stranger from there. In 2022, Jacob Coxon received a $20,000 scholarship from the Good Ventures Foundation’s “Long-Term Future Scholarship Program.” Good Ventures is one of the primary philanthropic organizations of Dustin Moskovitz, a well-known AI-doomer hundreds of millions into policy advocacy for strict AI regulation, and who also happens to be an Anthropic investor.

It also happens that the 14th person to repost Coxon’s public resignation was Max Nadeau, the program officer for the Technical AI Safety team at Coefficient Giving, another of Moskovitz’s philanthropic organizations.

None of this necessarily disproves Coxon’s claims, but it does raise pointed questions about what he stands to gain by making them. That narrative also lands in an environment already primed for alarm. Much of the public worried about artificial intelligence lacks a solid grasp of what the technology can actually do, how it’s primarily used, and other basics, creating fertile ground for fearmongering. 

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Of course, Anthropic project leads and others quickly emerged to cosign Coxon’s warnings. What’s worth remembering, though, is that AI fearmongering has become a genius marketing tactic for the very companies warning about the dangers of AI. 

The AI firestorm comes amid a broader debate over how much, if at all, the state should regulate artificial intelligence. Some favor a free-market approach, calling for limited, targeted rules focused on the ethics surrounding AI development. Others, spanning both Democrats and Republicans, are pushing for far more aggressive measures, including outright bans on advanced AI and superintelligence research.

It’s worth remembering that amid the clamor, history has generally favored adaptation over over-regulation. AI may represent a new kind of beast, but the response should be grounded in the real world, not in science fiction.

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News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | BERNIE SANDERS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | SCIENCE | THE WALL STREET JOURNAL
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