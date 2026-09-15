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Brandon Gill Didn't Hold Back Against This Al Jazeera Reporter

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 15, 2026 9:00 PM
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Brandon Gill Didn't Hold Back Against This Al Jazeera Reporter
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill torched a reporter who was desperate to hide the fact that she worked with the Qatari-backed news outlet Al Jazeera.

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Natasha Del Toro, who identified herself only as a reporter for “Fault Lines” until repeatedly being pressured to reveal her employer by Gill, attempted to question the Texas congressman about deaths of detainees in ICE custody.

Del Toro accused Gill of “buying time” for the question while she obfuscated the reality of her employment. It was only after 30 seconds of repeated questions from Gill that she confessed that her program ran on Al Jazeera English.

Upon hearing the revelation, Gill quickly told the reporter to “get lost.”

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“Why don’t you guys go somewhere else to report,” Gill instructed Del Toro. “I’m not talking to you guys at all. Get lost.”

Gill's fiery response wasn't the only reason he made headlines today. The freshman congressman also announced that he is running to chair the House Oversight Committee, one of the most powerful bodies in Congress. A successful bid for the position would give the GOP's rising star even more influence at just 32 years old.

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News Topics BRANDON GILL | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | TEXAS
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