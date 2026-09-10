Democrats Say America Deserved 9/11, They Refuse To Condemn Death Chants. We Haven't Forgotten.

Tomorrow is the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, which killed 3,000 Americans in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. A quarter of a century later, Democrats have not only forgotten what happened that day; they now say America deserved 9/11 and refuse to condemn the radicals who chant "Death to America" and support terrorists.

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The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has released a new ad showing Republicans haven't forgotten 9/11, even if Democrats have. And it called out the Democrats for embracing radicals who support terrorism and refuse to stand up for Americans.

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The ad is a damning indictment of how far and how radical the Democrat Party has become. Its spokesman Hasan Piker, who has campaigned with Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed said America "deserved 9/11."

But he wasn't alone. Rep. Ilhan Omar dismissed the terror attacks, saying they were when "some people did something" while Melat Kiros, who is running for Congress in Colorado, said the attacks were "inevitable" while blaming the U.S. and Israel for terrorism.

Will Lawrence, who is a far-left radical recently caught deleting social media posts to hide his agenda, told Hasan Piker, "You're the man" at a campaign event for Abdul El-Sayed.

Aber Kawas, the Muslim daughter of illegal aliens, is the Democrat nominee for the New York State Senate District 12. She's backed by Zohran Mamdani and, like the NYC mayor, is a socialist. Kawas downplayed the 9/11 attacks, and said, "The idea we have to apologize for a terror attack that a couple of people did and then there is no apology or reparations for genocides and for slavery ... is something I find reprehensible."

She was also filmed at a rally carrying the green headband worn by Hamas terrorists.

The ad also shows numerous sitting Democrats who refuse to condemn flag burning and chants of "Death to America" — the country they swore to serve and whose constitution they took an oath to uphold and defend.

"I'm not privy to ... I haven't seen these reports," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley got into a vehicle and didn't even respond to questions about the chants. Rep. Rashida Tlaib screamed at the reporter, "I do not talk to Fox News."

"When political candidates and public officials refuse to condemn global terror and phrases such as 'globalize the intifada,' they are inviting another 9/11, God forbid," said the cousin of FDNY firefighter Steve Belson at last year's service.

The inability to condemn terrorism isn't limited to 9/11. Last summer, a group of Jews in Colorado were attacked by Mohamed Soliman, an Egyptian illegal alien. One of the victims, 82-year-old Holocaust survivor Karen Diamond, later died from injuries she sustained in that attack. Despite the antisemitic nature, Melat Kiros refused to say it was an act of antisemitism.

"Now, radicals are infiltrating the halls of Congress," the ad said, and it included a warning from Van Jones about the Democrat Party.

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"It's being hijacked by people who are putting in nutty ideas, supporting terrorists," Jones said.

This includes Darializa Avila Chevalier, who organized the anti-Israel protests at Columbia University after the Hama-led October 7, 2023 terror attacks in Israel. She's running for Congress in New York's 13th District. Sarah Trone Garriott, who is running for Congress in Iowa's 3rd District once wrote an op-ed saying 9/11 taught her about "anti-Muslim bigotry."

Adam Hamawy, running in New Jersey's 12th Congressional District. Hamawy has ties to the Blind Sheik, Omar Abdel-Rahman, who was behind the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. If Hamawy wins his election, he will represent the district where Flight 93 hero Todd Beamer lived on 9/11.

"We say never forget," said a family member of a 9/11 victim. "But when somebody like that, with ties to terrorism, can get elected to the United States Congress, it tells us that we have forgotten."

The Democrat Party may have forgotten. They may be elevating candidates and influencers who sympathize with and dismiss terrorism, but Republicans have not forgotten. And Republicans never will.

"Twenty-five years after September 11th, there should be nothing controversial about remembering the nearly 3,000 innocent lives taken, calling terrorism what it is, and teaching the history of that horrific day accurately," said NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella. "Americans deserve leaders who can say that clearly and without qualification. Somewhere along the way, Democrats shamelessly bent the knee to the radical socialists who support the darkest forces against America."

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Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

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