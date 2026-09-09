'I Will Not Cower': Nick Shirley Seeks Donations As Threats Escalate Over His Anti-Fraud Work

Independent journalist and YouTuber Nick Shirley is asking followers to donate to help fund his security as threats against his life continue to mount alongside his rising public profile.

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Shirley says his life has been in danger ever since he all but single-handedly helped end Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's career by exposing rampant daycare fraud, and he's since become a target in California as well. He revealed that his personal security costs now run between $30,000 and $50,000 a month, and they're only growing. His profile has become more public, and the danger has only increased as he announced a lawsuit against the Golden State over the law's alleged violation of free speech and began speaking on college campuses across the country.

I hate that I have to do this, it’s my least favorite part about my life. I knew my life would get even more dangerous when I announced I am suing California and began accepting invitations to speak on college campuses this semester.



I need to raise money again for security.… https://t.co/zqj2kCdn0r pic.twitter.com/GqpWk7yKgh — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) September 8, 2026

"I hate that I have to do this, it’s my least favorite part about my life. I knew my life would get even more dangerous when I announced I [was] suing California and began accepting invitations to speak on college campuses this semester. I need to raise money again for security," Shirley wrote on X. "Doing the right thing and exposing evil now puts your life in danger in today’s society. For example, a UC Irvine “lecturer” (teacher) is insinuating it would be funny to assassinate me and leftist are threatening to kill me constantly."

"I will not cower to the radicals or the far left who threaten and plot to kill and destroy our country, yet the $30k–$50k a month it costs me just to stay safe doing my job is unsustainable," he continued. "I make enough for my needs and my employees, but this added expense produces no return and is unsustainable on my own. If you can donate, please donate here: http://Nickshirley.us"

"Donations are tax-deductible and go strictly toward security/operations, anything helps," he added. "If you cannot donate no worries please like and share this so more may see it! God bless, Nick."

Shirley has worked tirelessly to expose fraud across the country in an effort to save taxpayer money, and single-handedly sparked the Trump administration's intense focus on fraud after his reporting in Minnesota. Rooting out fraud has become a winning issue for the administration, following DOGE, which sought to root out waste, fraud, and abuse within the federal government.

He has since set his sights on California, a state with not only the most welfare spending in the country, but the largest bureaucracy and the worst protections against fraud. Since then, he has learned firsthand that the state will go to great lengths to protect fraud, but not the taxpayer.

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