DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Nick Shirley Is Fighting Back Against Gavin Newsom With This Huge Legal Move

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 05, 2026 10:00 AM
Advertisement
Nick Shirley Is Fighting Back Against Gavin Newsom With This Huge Legal Move
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

Independent journalist Nick Shirley has announced that he has launched a lawsuit against the state of California following Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to sign the “Stop Nick Shirley” Act into law last month.

Advertisement

Shirley says that he has an obligation to fight the new legislation because it prohibits journalists from accomplishing the basic duties of their jobs. Shirley explained that, should he receive notice from and then publish a video of a party protected under the “Stop Nick Shirley Act,” he could face a fine of $4,000.

Newsom once again resorted to dehumanizing Shirley in response to the lawsuit, with an official claiming that “Voldemort’s law firm found its latest crusade – suing California for protecting immigrant-service workers from doxxing, threats and harassment. We aren’t backing down from protecting people from intimidation and violence — no matter how many MAGA lawyers show up to fight it.”

Recommended
There's More Details on What Happened to Maria Bartiromo Matt Vespa What Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Did on the Courthouse Steps Was Abhorrent Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Members of Newsom’s team previously published an AI-generated photo of Shirley after the journalist launched a sweeping fraud investigation into California, depicting him as a camera-laden pedophile in March of this year.

America First Legal, a non-profit founded by top Trump-ally Stephen Miller, has announced its intent to work with Shirley on the lawsuit. The law goes into effect in October of 2027.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | FIRST AMENDMENT | FREE SPEECH | GAVIN NEWSOM | LAWSUIT
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

There's More Details on What Happened to Maria Bartiromo

There's More Details on What Happened to Maria Bartiromo

Matt Vespa
What Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Did on the Courthouse Steps Was Abhorrent

What Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Did on the Courthouse Steps Was Abhorrent

Matt Vespa
Progressive Journalist Just Went Full Racist on Hakeem Jeffries Over Israel

Progressive Journalist Just Went Full Racist on Hakeem Jeffries Over Israel

Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos