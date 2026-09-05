Nick Shirley Is Fighting Back Against Gavin Newsom With This Huge Legal Move

Independent journalist Nick Shirley has announced that he has launched a lawsuit against the state of California following Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to sign the “Stop Nick Shirley” Act into law last month.

Advertisement

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Nick Shirley confirms he had NO CHOICE but to SUE Gavin Newsom and AG Bonta's Stop Nick Shirley Act — because if he films a video of fraudsters, they could make him TAKE IT DOWN or levy fines



This is existential for the 1st Amendment!



"If one of these people was… pic.twitter.com/LlvyGToZo4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 5, 2026

Shirley says that he has an obligation to fight the new legislation because it prohibits journalists from accomplishing the basic duties of their jobs. Shirley explained that, should he receive notice from and then publish a video of a party protected under the “Stop Nick Shirley Act,” he could face a fine of $4,000.

Newsom once again resorted to dehumanizing Shirley in response to the lawsuit, with an official claiming that “Voldemort’s law firm found its latest crusade – suing California for protecting immigrant-service workers from doxxing, threats and harassment. We aren’t backing down from protecting people from intimidation and violence — no matter how many MAGA lawyers show up to fight it.”

Members of Newsom’s team previously published an AI-generated photo of Shirley after the journalist launched a sweeping fraud investigation into California, depicting him as a camera-laden pedophile in March of this year.

Nick Shirley, right now pic.twitter.com/vWrp34Dmfa — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

America First Legal, a non-profit founded by top Trump-ally Stephen Miller, has announced its intent to work with Shirley on the lawsuit. The law goes into effect in October of 2027.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.