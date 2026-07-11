Nick Shirley's Latest Fraud Video Is Another Gold Mine

Nick Shirley is back, this time exposing large-scale Medicare fraud involving senior centers for elderly Koreans and Chinese. It’s another video that’s nearly an hour long, which he posted in full here:

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🚨 Here is the full 53 minutes of my crew and I exposing New York fraud, we uncovered over $190,000,000 in fraud as these fraudsters use the elderly and needy to commit fraud through adult and personal home care scams in NYC. Your tax dollars are paying for elderly Koreans and… pic.twitter.com/9OiTL5p9zx — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) July 10, 2026

“Your tax dollars are paying for elderly Koreans and Chinese to play ping pong and do tai chi, while the fraudsters give kickbacks to those who enroll,” Shirley wrote.

Legendary reporting.



Especially getting this guy to admit it. https://t.co/blX9TEekUe — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 11, 2026

Tip of the iceberg… https://t.co/7oCDMzuJJC — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) July 11, 2026

It’s amazing what can be revealed when you go to the source.



1. No one knows who the owner is

2. Everyone hired in the past month

3. Impossible to bill for 8,000 patients



100% fraud — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) July 11, 2026

A circulating clip shows Shirley confronting an employee at a center in Flushing, where he is presented with some hard numbers about the facility. Shirley asked him whether there were more than 7,000 members at this center, and he flatly denied it. When the employee asked where he got his figures, Shirley said these are all publicly available. The employee denies there are 7,000 members at this center, prompting Shirley to ask whether he was overbilling, since they’re charging $1,600 per patient. That’s millions per year.

Nick Shirley uncovers an adult day care in Flushing, Queens with 7,000 phantom members.



Nick: “This public document says you have 7,899 members.”



Employee: “No, we don’t have 7,000 members.”



Nick: “So you’re overbilling then? You’re getting paid $1,600 per patient — that’s how… pic.twitter.com/fuaaoGaEyJ — jay plemons (@jayplemons) July 10, 2026

Shirley was then asked to leave.

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