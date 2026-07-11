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Tipsheet

Nick Shirley's Latest Fraud Video Is Another Gold Mine

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 11, 2026 2:00 PM
Nick Shirley's Latest Fraud Video Is Another Gold Mine
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Nick Shirley is back, this time exposing large-scale Medicare fraud involving senior centers for elderly Koreans and Chinese. It’s another video that’s nearly an hour long, which he posted in full here:

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“Your tax dollars are paying for elderly Koreans and Chinese to play ping pong and do tai chi, while the fraudsters give kickbacks to those who enroll,” Shirley wrote.

A circulating clip shows Shirley confronting an employee at a center in Flushing, where he is presented with some hard numbers about the facility. Shirley asked him whether there were more than 7,000 members at this center, and he flatly denied it. When the employee asked where he got his figures, Shirley said these are all publicly available. The employee denies there are 7,000 members at this center, prompting Shirley to ask whether he was overbilling, since they’re charging $1,600 per patient. That’s millions per year.

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CRIME HEALTHCARE MEDICAID MEDICARE NEW YORK

Shirley was then asked to leave. 

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