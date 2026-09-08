A New Website Just Put Ohio Democrat Don Leonard's Record Under the Microscope

A new website just dropped, taking aim at Democrat Don Leonard, who is running to unseat Republican Mike Carey in Ohio's 15th District. The site lays out a series of hits highlighting Leonard's hypocrisy and the radical policies he would support if elected to Congress, and it's about as bad as anyone would expect.

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In particular, amid an internal conflict among Democrats over whether to moderate or embrace radicalism, Leonard is trying to have it both ways, presenting himself as a moderate while forwarding radical left-wing policies.

Lyin’ Don Leonard is not a good choice for the 15th District and voters know it.



His record tells the story:https://t.co/WCiEDZeXvD — Ohio Republican Party (@ohiogop) September 8, 2026

"Don Leonard presents himself as a struggling working-family candidate committed to 'Common Ground Over Culture War,' but his record tells a different story," the website reads.

He claimed his family was “barely getting by” despite nearly $200,000 in combined university salaries, outside consulting work, and ownership of two homes. He also acknowledged moving into the district to run for Congress. Leonard’s rhetoric is equally at odds with his moderate campaign image. He has declared that “all good revolutions start at the pub,” called Americans “brainwashed,” described immigration enforcement as “Gestapo shit” and a “terror squad,” said “ICE must be burned to the ground,” and threatened to “punch” fascists. He also falsely claimed he fully complied with police during his 2026 protest arrest, despite video showing him say, “I am disobeying those instructions.”

Like any other Democrat, Leonard is also misleading voters. Despite claiming to be against socialism, Leonard finds himself in agreement with the socialist diagnosis of America's problems. His solution? Not more free markets, but more government. So Don may not consider himself a socialist, but his tendencies lean that way. Of course, the same is true with his desire to increase the size of government, expand entitlements and redistribution, and raise taxes and federal spending.

Leonard has even outed himself as a fraud, explaining in a podcast episode earlier this year that he would have no issues lying to voters about his views if it meant winning the election.

Democrat Candidate for Ohio's 15th Congressional District Don Leonard just outed himself for being a fraud.



"I am not a Democratic Socialist. Even If I were, I'd lie to the people in my district in order to get their votes [laughs]" pic.twitter.com/C8EeKth0IF — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 6, 2026

This comes as Rep. Carey continues to hold the edge over Leonard, with the midterm election this November quickly approaching. In a district that has trended redder in recent cycles, Carey's incumbency and alignment with the Trump administration's agenda give him a structural advantage Leonard's shifting message will struggle to overcome.

If the attack site is any indication, Democrats are betting that confusion and false moderation can carry the day; Republicans are betting voters will see through it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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