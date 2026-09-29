Arizona Republican Jay Feely's Newest Campaign Move Is Absolutely Hilarious

Republican congressional candidate Jay Feely is out with a new slew of satirical campaign signs that cut deep into Democrat Amish Shah’s ties to the radical Sen. Bernie Sanders.

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The signs, which have been installed in locations around Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills and Scottsdale, depict Shah alongside Sanders with messages like “Support Your Local Socialist” and “Amish Shah for Higher Taxes, More Government.” The signs appear to be heavily inspired by the recognizable style of socialist-darling Zohran Mamdani.

The new campaign move has linked Shah to the socialist wave sweeping across the country, and a new digital ad accompanying it has slammed Shah for his shocking record in supporting socialist policies.

"I think Bernie Sanders polls lower in our district than anywhere else in the United States," Feely said of his opponent during a Newsmax TV interview. "It's one of the smartest districts in the country, one of the wealthier districts in the country, and they don't believe in socialist policies."

"And we're going to stand up and say, 'You have a choice here in this election. Go with common-sense capitalism, or are you going to go with these socialist, crazy policies,’” Feely continued. “Amish tries to present himself as a moderate. The reality is, he's campaigned for Bernie Sanders for the last 10 years. He has credited Bernie Sanders with moving the Democrat Party to where they are today.”

"Socialist Amish Shah vocally praised Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Socialist Squad even though Arizona voters don't support these radicals, NRCC Spokesperson Ben Petersen told Townhall. “Socialist Shah's plans to impose socialist government healthcare and dramatically raise taxes would bankrupt everyday people."

Feely hopes to take down Shah for control of Arizona’s First District in one of the most contentious House races in the country. Election Day is just 35 days away.

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