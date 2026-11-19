The annual presidential turkey pardon is on Tuesday, but Americans can vote on what the names of the pardoned turkey should be.

Two turkeys are named, but only one gets the true “ceremonial pardon.” The current name options, which can be voted on from the White House website, are “Commander and Chief,” “Freedom and Feathers” as well as “Honey and Ham.”

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The voting for the names closes this Sunday at 5PM ET, and then the selection for who gets the pardon will open up on Monday at 8AM ET.

The official pardon event will take place on Tuesday at 2PM ET on the White House South Lawn with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

National Turkey Federation (NTF) Chairwoman Christy Puffenbarger will also be in attendance, in addition to the owners of the West Virginia-based Deans Gap Farm, Scott and Becky Rightsell.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in an X post that the turkeys will then be kept at Texas A&M University following the pardon.

Two West Virginia turkeys. One BIG trip to the @WhiteHouse. 🦃 Spent the afternoon at Deans Gap Farm alongside @MorriseyWV helping pick out the two turkeys headed to Washington for @POTUS ’ Thanksgiving pardon next week! Thanksgiving is the SUPER BOWL for American turkey farmers! America raises the finest turkeys in the world, and our hardworking producers are expected to supply more than 5 BILLION pounds of turkey this year. In 2025 alone, American turkey production was valued at $5.58 BILLION! And turkey isn’t just for Thanksgiving! As we Make America Healthy Again, we’re encouraging families to eat more REAL FOOD, including nutrient-dense proteins like turkey, packed with essential vitamins and minerals. It’s an affordable, nutritious American staple worth celebrating year-round! A HUGE thank you to Scott and Becky Rightsell for raising this year’s presidential flock, and to Christy Puffenbarger, Leslee Oden, and @natlturkeyfed for helping carry on this beloved American tradition. It was wonderful to have @RCamposDuffy join us to highlight this special tradition! Be sure to tune in to @foxandfriends this weekend to see the full story! And after their presidential pardon? They’re heading to my alma mater, @TAMU! From West Virginia to the White House to Aggieland (quite the itinerary for these two). Gig ’em! 👍 — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) November 19, 2026

Prior to the formal pardon ceremony, the NTF will hold a press conference at the Willard InterContinental hotel on Monday morning, where the turkey' will are supposed to make a public appearance.

Last year, the two turkeys chosen, Gobble and Waddle, were pictured on hotel beds at the five-star hotel.

Gobble & Waddle living their best life. 🇺🇸 Don’t miss the Presidential Turkey Pardon — 12 PM EST! https://t.co/YwCtCdn3Mz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2025

According to the group, this is the 79th year of the tradition. Many governors also do state-level turkey pardons.

Colorado’s fourth annual Turkey Pardon is a special tradition that celebrates the start of the holiday season and the important role agriculture plays in our state. This year, I pardoned four turkeys, Dolly, Dolores, Catherine, and Gloria, at the Governor’s Mansion. Named in honor of four incredible women we lost this year whose legacies made a lasting impact on Colorado and our nation. These four turkeys will now enjoy their days at @luvinarms As Colorado celebrates its 150th anniversary and America approaches its 250th, we’re proud to recognize the farmers, producers, and agricultural communities who help shape our state and drive our economy. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) November 17, 2026

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