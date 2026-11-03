Democrat Annie Andrews Flips South Carolina Senate Seat Blue

Democrat Annie Andrews will defeat South Carolina Sen. Darline Graham in the heated United States Senate race to be the permanent successor to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, Decision Desk HQ projects.

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Graham’s death in July created a massive shakeup in the U.S. Senate and in the race itself, as the high-profile Republican was in the middle of running for reelection. His sister, Darline, was appointed to the seat shortly afterward with the backing of President Donald Trump, and she later opted to seek a full-term.

Since then, the incumbent senator has made a point to make a name for herself.

“South Carolina, I’m humbly asking for your vote so I can keep fighting for you every single day to lower costs, protect our way of life, and put you first,” she recently posted. “I would be honored to earn your support.”

Every Republican voter should watch this disgusting video of my radical opponent mocking “Republican white women” and reject her at the ballot box tomorrow. Annie Andrews is not the “moderate” she has painted herself as. She is deceiving the people of South Carolina. https://t.co/tXra4zpmE5 — Darline Graham (@DarlineGrahamSC) November 2, 2026

I humbly ask for your vote today to continue fighting for you and your family. Let’s finish strong, South Carolina. https://t.co/KaqUxwAG76 — Darline Graham (@DarlineGrahamSC) November 3, 2026

Andrews, a doctor, previously unsuccessfully sought a bid against Rep. Nancy Mace during the 2022 election.

“My opponent, Darline Graham, has my deepest sympathy for the loss of her brother. But a Senate seat isn’t an inheritance,” Andrews wrote in a recent Fox News op-ed.

“She was handpicked by Washington insiders, and she has admitted she’s ‘not that informed’ on national security while our country is at war. South Carolinians deserve a senator who’s ready,” she added.

Notably, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) ran in the special Republican primary, which went to a tight runoff between he and Graham. Graham ultimately won the primary runoff with 52.4 percent compared with 47.6 percent for Norman.

Norman told people “vote your conscience,” as some voters were reportedly inclined to write-in his name for the general election instead of backing Graham, according to the Washington Times.

South Carolina backed Trump with over 58 percent of the vote in 2024, compared with just over 40 percent for then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

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