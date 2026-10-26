DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Trump Offers $1 Million for Tips Resulting in Voter Fraud Convictions

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 26, 2026 4:40 PM
Advertisement
Trump Offers $1 Million for Tips Resulting in Voter Fraud Convictions
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

President Donald Trump says that Americans can get a $1 million reward if they report voter fraud that leads to a criminal conviction. 

“Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud!” the president posted to Truth Social on Monday.

Advertisement

While speaking to reporters, the president reiterated the push.

"I'm also going to be issuing a million-dollar bonus or reward or whatever you want to call it for anybody that reports voter fraud, leading to the arrest and conviction of somebody,” he said. 

The announcement comes ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. 

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced a similar move to reward people who report those defrauding the government, which could include a commission for the recovered losses. The Whistleblower Incentive Program has $25 million in funds, and potential rewardees must have their tips be part of a “successful conviction for fraud or a significant federal enforcement action,” Townhall reported.

Recommended
Is This the Most Antisemitic Ad to Ever Air for a Senate Race? Matt Vespa Ezra Klein and Jennifer Rubin Talk About Jailing President Trump's Supporters Amy Curtis
Advertisement

“Every day, President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud is zeroing in on the rampant abuse of taxpayer dollars and giving Americans the accountability they deserve,” White House Spokeswoman Lauren Bis said in a statement at the time. 

“This administration has zero tolerance for individuals who steal from Americans,” she added. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FRAUD
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Is This the Most Antisemitic Ad to Ever Air for a Senate Race?

Is This the Most Antisemitic Ad to Ever Air for a Senate Race?

Matt Vespa
Ezra Klein and Jennifer Rubin Talk About Jailing President Trump's Supporters

Ezra Klein and Jennifer Rubin Talk About Jailing President Trump's Supporters

Amy Curtis
Trump Needs a Warrior for Press Secretary

Trump Needs a Warrior for Press Secretary

Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos