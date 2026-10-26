Trump Offers $1 Million for Tips Resulting in Voter Fraud Convictions

President Donald Trump says that Americans can get a $1 million reward if they report voter fraud that leads to a criminal conviction.

“Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud!” the president posted to Truth Social on Monday.

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While speaking to reporters, the president reiterated the push.

.@POTUS: "I'm also going to be issuing a million dollar bonus or reward or whatever you want to call it for anybody that reports voter fraud, leading to the arrest and conviction of somebody." https://t.co/LZyED3wnyS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 26, 2026

"I'm also going to be issuing a million-dollar bonus or reward or whatever you want to call it for anybody that reports voter fraud, leading to the arrest and conviction of somebody,” he said.

The announcement comes ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced a similar move to reward people who report those defrauding the government, which could include a commission for the recovered losses. The Whistleblower Incentive Program has $25 million in funds, and potential rewardees must have their tips be part of a “successful conviction for fraud or a significant federal enforcement action,” Townhall reported.

“Every day, President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud is zeroing in on the rampant abuse of taxpayer dollars and giving Americans the accountability they deserve,” White House Spokeswoman Lauren Bis said in a statement at the time.

“This administration has zero tolerance for individuals who steal from Americans,” she added.

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