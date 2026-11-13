White House Issues Criminal Warning to Far Left

The Trump White House has threatened a criminal investigation of incoming Democrat lawmakers who might prosecute President Trump and his Cabinet. Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42), set to become the House Oversight Committee Chairman, received a letter from White House lawyer Will Scharf about the possible criminal investigation.

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As reported by the Associated Press:

"The White House has issued a warning to Democrats over their planned probes into the Trump administration, going as far as claiming that such investigations — a standard oversight function of Congress — may amount to 'blatant criminality.'

White House counsel Will Scharf issued the warning in a letter dated Monday to Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

Garcia most likely would chair the powerful panel in the new Democratic-controlled Congress that is seated in January. Garcia warned Trump officials to “lawyer up” after his party’s stunning victories in last week’s midterm elections.

In response, Scharf wrote in Monday’s letter that 'threats to executive branch officials designed to deter them from public service, or process designed merely to abuse or instill fear in the recipient may cross the line into blatant criminality.'"

Last week, we told you how, as the election results were coming in, incoming Oversight Committee Chairman Robert Garcia (CA-42) issued an ominous warning to President Trump and his Cabinet officials to “lawyer up.” The warning seemed to indicate that the far Left wasn’t interested in rolling up their sleeves and getting to work on issues that affect the American people — issues they ran on, like high gas and grocery prices.

Now we’ve seen some pushback.

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Republicans, including President Trump, have basically been saying we are hopeful we can work together for the good of the people. Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the direction the other side has chosen. Their focus is on making life miserable for the other side. As one far-left lawmaker, Rep. Analilia Mejia (NJ-11), said, they plan to “toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads.”

The intent of the House Committee on Oversight is to make sure the government is serving the people. Not to empower personal vendettas and witch hunts. But statements like “lawyer up” show that their intent is to punish the other side and use precious time to push lawfare instead of legislating.

We’ve even heard leftist Sen. Elissa Slotkin (MI) outright state:

"[T]he people around Donald Trump who are doing his bidding and enabling this have no such immunity. They have no immunity the way the president does. And to me, he couldn’t do any of this stuff without all those people saluting and supporting it. So you go after the people who did his bidding."

The letter from the White House basically put Garcia on notice, and reminded him and the far Left of the “foundational limits that the Constitution imposes on congressional investigations and subpoenas, which you and members of the new Congress have evinced a clear intent to transgress.”

The White House counsel warns: “We are monitoring the abusive and capricious threats that are now proliferating from Democrat legislators who seek to abuse the legislative process to intimidate and to interfere with the lawful functioning of government.”

The White House response even directly challenges statements like those by Elissa Slotkin, as the letter states:

"Beyond being inconsistent with the clear, well-recognized constitutional limitations on your investigative functions, threats to executive branch officials designed to deter them from public service, or process designed merely to abuse or instill fear in the recipient may cross the line into blatant criminality."

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For his part, Rep. Garcia essentially brushed it off, claiming the letter somehow indicated that the president had something to hide.

The White House has sent a very clear message – if you want to play political games instead of serving the American people, we see you, and we’re ready for you. It’s unclear if the far Left will heed that warning, but we will see come January.

We are now before the Supreme Court, representing disbarred former Trump attorney Professor John Eastman. Take action with us. Sign our petition: Stop the Left from Disbarring Conservatives.