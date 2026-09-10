No Doubt, This Is the Part of Trump's Convention Speech That the Libs Will Go Insane Over

The speech lasted one hour and 44 minutes. It was red meat, as expected at a partisan event. The GOP’s midterm convention, a first, will likely become the norm for both parties if they can afford it. Democrats are pinching pennies this cycle, which is why they’re not doing one, but this is likely to be a blueprint for similar events for years to come.

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One thing cannot be overstated: it was thorough. It detailed all the achievements seen during Trump’s second presidency thus far. Two things worry me: the president’s speaking slot fell at the start of the 2026 NFL season, and Trump was competing with the Patriots-Seahawks game. Second, it was a long address. We, as base voters and political junkies, love it, but most would find it monotonous.

Still, the president touted our secure border, the largest drop in violent crime, with homicide rates dipping to their lowest level in 125 years, the flow of fentanyl down 67 percent, 80 all-time records on Wall Street, and 401ks increasing by an average of $50,000. The president also vowed to pass the SAVE America Act. But it was the promise to pay every American $5,000, a patriot dividend, if you will, should the GOP retain control of Congress.

It sounds great, to the tune of over $1 trillion, but the media and the Democrats will likely go apoplectic over it, most adding it to their list of mythical impeachable offenses made by Trump. Guys, he’s bribing voters; don’t you see it?

The media is already going after it, specifically ABC News:

NBC's Ryan Nobles on whether the Trump dividend of $5,00 to every American would work...



"It's absolutely impossible, to be frank...Over $1 trillion it would cost. That money just doesn't exist anywhere, aside from the fact that there's probably some legal questions as to… pic.twitter.com/Dhs0kSpquJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 10, 2026

ABC's @RachelVScott on the proposed $5,000 Trump dividend if Republicans win the midterms...



"Look, there are major questions on how the President would actually even do this, covering Capitol Hill. I can tell you the president has floated another idea like this, these sort of… pic.twitter.com/KTT6DVqVNV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 10, 2026

ABC's @Jayobtv predicts the Trump dividend will go over like a "lead balloon" with some Republicans on Capitol Hill...



"[I]t's already getting blasted, Lindsey, by Democrats who are accusing the President of essentially trying to buy votes, and there's no doubt that that… pic.twitter.com/dZ8v4vLabV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 10, 2026

Expect more reactions today.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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