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No Doubt, This Is the Part of Trump's Convention Speech That the Libs Will Go Insane Over

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 10, 2026 7:00 AM
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No Doubt, This Is the Part of Trump's Convention Speech That the Libs Will Go Insane Over
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The speech lasted one hour and 44 minutes. It was red meat, as expected at a partisan event. The GOP’s midterm convention, a first, will likely become the norm for both parties if they can afford it. Democrats are pinching pennies this cycle, which is why they’re not doing one, but this is likely to be a blueprint for similar events for years to come. 

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One thing cannot be overstated: it was thorough. It detailed all the achievements seen during Trump’s second presidency thus far. Two things worry me: the president’s speaking slot fell at the start of the 2026 NFL season, and Trump was competing with the Patriots-Seahawks game. Second, it was a long address. We, as base voters and political junkies, love it, but most would find it monotonous. 

Still, the president touted our secure border, the largest drop in violent crime, with homicide rates dipping to their lowest level in 125 years, the flow of fentanyl down 67 percent, 80 all-time records on Wall Street, and 401ks increasing by an average of $50,000. The president also vowed to pass the SAVE America Act. But it was the promise to pay every American $5,000, a patriot dividend, if you will, should the GOP retain control of Congress. 

It sounds great, to the tune of over $1 trillion, but the media and the Democrats will likely go apoplectic over it, most adding it to their list of mythical impeachable offenses made by Trump. Guys, he’s bribing voters; don’t you see it?

The media is already going after it, specifically ABC News:

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Expect more reactions today. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | FENTANYL | GOP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | RNC
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